Perth Mint Celebrates 125th Anniversary With 2024 Gold Proof Sovereign

Opened on June 20, 1899, The Perth Mint began production of world-renowned sovereigns. To commemorate, we’re delighted to announce our 125th Anniversary Australia Sovereign 2024 Gold Proof Coin will be available in-store and online from 8.30 am on Thursday, June 20, 2024.

Struck from 91.67% pure gold with a mintage of just 2,325, this highly significant Australian legal tender coin features a stunning new artistic portrayal of St. George and the Dragon by Perth Mint coin designer Jennifer McKenna.

In-Store Launch

The Perth Mint Shop

310 Hay Street

East Perth WA 6004

As part of our in-store launch, we will be issuing coins accompanied by low-numbered certificates. Highly desirable to collectors, this allocation is expected to sell out quickly.

Along with joining in on our 125th birthday festivities in-store, buyers can also meet the coin’s designer Jennifer McKenna, who will be signing certificates that morning.

The very first coin off of the press and its number 1 certificate of authenticity will be on display. To avoid disappointment, those interested in purchasing this coin are advised to arrive early on release day.

Virtual Celebration

To celebrate our anniversary on June 20, we’re going live on Facebook from The Perth Mint. Let us take you on The Perth Mint Gold Tour and show you a live gold pour all from the comfort of your home.

Meet the Designer

An experienced coin designer, Jennifer McKenna was asked to create a new St. George and the Dragon design for The Perth Mint 125th Anniversary Australia Sovereign 2024 Gold Proof Coin.

In this Q&A, she steps us through the design process.

What are the challenges of designing something as small as a coin?

There are always a few things I keep in mind when designing for a tiny canvas. Detail is important, but to create a strong design at a small size it needs the forms to be distinct and bold. The design must be immediately recognisable, so I always put a focus on strong shapes and controlled placement.

Aside from the size, one of the biggest challenges when designing coins is the circle template. It’s an unorthodox canvas, but there is so much symbolism to be embraced when your design flows within a circle. In my St. George design, the dragon, horse, and knight are all entwined, illustrating the infinite battle between the three.

Was it daunting being asked to re-imagine one of the world’s most famous coins?

When I was briefed, the focus was not so much to re-imagine the Benedetto Pistrucci design, but to create our own interpretation of St. George and the Dragon. This project was an exciting prospect for me. This was a story that countless artists had depicted throughout history that I now had the opportunity to design.

Can you outline the creative process?

I read about the legend of St. George and the Dragon to gain a full understanding of its importance in history. I researched different artists’ renditions, from historical murals on church walls to modern story book illustrations. I wanted to study how other artists had interpreted the story.

The next step was to put pen to paper, splashing out concepts and compositions to discover what worked and what didn’t. I then narrowed down the rough designs into three distinct concepts, each with their own strengths and weaknesses and presented them to my team. In this instance, the chosen concept was the simplest but strongest design.

How would you categorize the finished work?

Much of my art draws influence from ancient Greek sculpture, but I also use techniques and styles picked up from my generation’s contemporary illustrators. My aim was to create a universal interpretation of the legend that would speak to all. I hoped that this method would create something timeless and classic, yet modern.

* * *