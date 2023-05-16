David Lawrence Rare Coin Auctions
Present Numismatic Knowledge at Pittsburgh World’s Fair of Money

By American Numismatic Association

Submissions are being accepted for the Sundman Lecture Symposium, taking place during the American Numismatic Association’s (ANA) Pittsburgh World’s Fair of Money, August 8-12. The theme this year is “The Numismatics of Nation Building; Money, Medals, Tokens and National Identity,” which focuses on how coinage, paper currency, medals and tokens have been used to create, record and/or modify national identity since the ancient Greeks used their money to announce the creation of new states.

Presenters should focus on how numismatic objects record the ideals, events and art of a nation which form national identity and illustrate the evolution of that identity over time. The Symposium will be held at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center on Wednesday, August 9, 10 am to 4:15 pm.

To become a speaker, submit a summary of your lecture proposal, not to exceed 500 words. The summary should contain an introduction, a brief discussion of the subject, and sources and research method. Electronic submissions are preferred, but not required. Submissions should be sent to Douglas Mudd at [email protected]. The deadline for submission is June 2. Presenters will be notified if they have been selected by June 16. Lectures from the Symposium will be published on the ANA’s website and selected presenters will receive a $250 honorarium.

The World’s Fair of Money is an annual convention hosted by the American Numismatic Association (ANA) that features educational seminars, lectures, and presentations from noted numismatists; hundreds of dealers to give coin appraisals, buy, and sell inventory; rare treasures on display, auctions and more. For more information on the event, visit WorldsFairOfMoney.com.

* * *

The American Numismatic Association (ANA) is a congressionally chartered, nonprofit educational organization dedicated to encouraging the study and collection of coins and related items. The ANA helps its members and the public discover and explore the world of money through its vast array of educational and outreach programs, to include its museum, library, publications, conventions and webinars. For more information, call (719) 632-2646 or visit money.org.

Buffalo Featured on 5th Coin in 2023 African Animal Mask Series

