United States Proof Coins Volume II: Nickel Book Released

United States Proof Coins Volume II: Nickel, the second in a series of four important reference books on U.S. Proof coins authored by acclaimed numismatic researcher John W. Dannreuther, is now available.

The 374-page book with hundreds of full-color illustrations covers the Proof varieties of Three Cent, Shield, Liberty Head (“V”), and Indian Head (Buffalo) nickels. High resolution photographs show every variety with either a full obverse and reverse image or micro close-up photographs of the date positions for the obverse dies as well as diagnostic characteristics of the reverse dies when paired with the same obverse.

The book’s foreword, written by Bernus (Bernie) Turner, states:

“The world of collecting United States Proof coinage has expanded with the publications authored by John Dannreuther, as these volumes contain new research and previously unpublished data on United States Proof coins This latest publication expands that body of information to include nickel Proof coins. I, for one, sincerely hope that many collectors start participating and share in this new enjoyable, exciting field of collecting Proof coins not only by date, but also by the die varieties of the nickel coin series.”

Hardbound copies of United States Proof Coins Volume II: Nickel are available for $125 USD each, Postpaid. Orders can be placed online at www.orcararities.com or by email at [email protected]. A limited edition of 150 numbered leather bound books is planned for this summer.

The nickels Proof coins book follows the 2018 publication of Dannreuther’s two-part gold Proof reference work. Those who bought the two-part leather bound gold books will be able to have the same limited-edition book number inscribed on their nickel book if they reserve their copy before June 30.

The next volume in the Proof coin reference books by Dannreuther will focus on U.S. silver Proofs from 1794 to 1922 and will be published in late 2024 or early 2025. He also is planning a book about copper Proofs.

John W. Dannreuther was a co-founder of Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS) and an honored inductee in the PCGS CoinFacts Coin Dealer Hall of Fame. He was named the 2007 Numismatist of the Year by the American Numismatic Association (ANA), and in 2022 he received the highest honor given by the Numismatic Literary Guild (NLG): the Clemy Award.