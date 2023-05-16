CoinWeek Podcast 179: The Problem With Grading Ancient Coins

Mobile phone users. Stream this podcast for free by downloading the podomatic app or subscribe to the CoinWeek Podcast on iTunes.

In this episode of the CoinWeek Podcast, CoinWeek’s Ancients writer Mike Markowitz discusses the problems with authenticating and grading ancient coins. Mike gives you an overview of the qualities a collector can look for that align with the different grades on the Sheldon Grading Scale, as well as unique approachs that go beyond what a collector of classic and modern U.S. and World coins might be experienced.

Grading ancient coins can be a complex issue that presents a serious challenge for even the most well-trained classical numismatists, but beginners need not fear the topic.

