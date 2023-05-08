Regency Auction Shatters Records at Central States Convention

Early type, 20th-century series see very strong bidding from collectors

Legend Rare Coin Auctions (LRCA) held an official auction for the newly revamped, updated, and upgraded Central States Numismatic Society’s 84th anniversary convention. Featuring great coins from the B.S.T., George Schwenk, Boylston, and J.B.N. Collections, as well as other consignments, there was something for collectors of all areas of American numismatics, from colonial times to modern issues.

The first to cross the block was an amazing assemblage of type coins from the B.S.T. Collection. The collector worked very closely with LRCA’s sister firm, Legend Numismatics, putting together a marvelous group of high-grade (mostly Gem-quality) Mint State coins from the 1790s to the 1930s. The quality and eye appeal were very important to the collector and the results rewarded his efforts, as seen by very competitive bidding on each lot. Bidders were not only active online, but, harkening back to pre-COVID days, there was a sizable crowd in the auction room bidding as well.

Here are just a handful of the exceptional prices realized:

1C 1795 PCGS MS65 BN CAC: $61,687.50

H.10C 1800 PCGS MS65+ CAC: $58,750.00

10C 1807 PCGS MS65 CAC: $58,750.00

10C 1893 PCGS MS67+ CAC: $15,275.00

50C 1837 RE PCGS MS65+ CAC: $25,850.00

$1 1854 PCGS MS65 CAC: $91,062.00

$2.5 1837 PCGS MS65 CAC: $88,125.00

Following the B.S.T. Collection, the sale followed a normal order, with the George Schwenk Collection offering the #2 all-time PCGS/CAC Registry Set of Buffalo Nickels and the #4 all-time Complete Standing Liberty Quarter set with Varieties on the PCGS Set Registry. These coins, mostly in very collector-friendly grades and price points were highly contested, as a new group of collectors sought to add these wonderful pieces to their collections.

Regency Auction 59 also featured Part V of the extensive Boylston Collection of Seated Liberty Half Dollars. This series has many challenging issues, especially in higher grades, and when available, collectors take notice, and the bidding reflected that.

There were not many lots between the end of Boylston and the start of the JBN Set of Walking Liberty Half Dollars. This is one of the most magnificent “long Short Sets” we can imagine ever being assembled.

Put together by a dedicated collector, the set began with the 1933-S and continued through to the end of the series. Each coin was among the highest graded, with many MS68 pieces and CAC-approved examples included. Many coins came from some of the most famous sets assembled earlier. Needless to say, the collector sought only the best he could, and each coin was hand selected for eye appeal, quality, and strike. Again, patience, dedication, and not just “hole filling” really paid dividends! Many world-record prices were established.

Here are a few highlights:

50C 1935-S PCGS MS67 CAC JBN SET: $67,562.00

50C 1936-S PCGS MS67 CAC JBN SET: $35,250.00

50C 1937-S PCGS MS67 CAC JBN SET: $11,750.00

50C 1941-S PCGS MS67 CAC JBN SET: $58,750.00

50C 1942-S PCGS MS67 CAC JBN SET: $70,500.00

50C 1943-S PCGS MS67 CAC JBN SET: $16,450.00

Additional coins brought very strong prices at Regency Auction 59 – if they didn’t outright shatter the previous records. Here are some more highlights:

5C 1893 PCGS PR68 CAMEO CAC: $23,500.00

10C 1939–D PCGS MS68+ FB CAC: $6,618.00

$1 1881-S PCGS MS67+ CAC TOINED: $12,337.00

$1 1885-O PCGS MS65+ CAC TONED: $4,700.00

$1 1900 PCGS MS67+ CAC: $19,975.00

$1 1928 PCGS MS66+ CAC: $129,250.00

$5 1800 PCGS MS61 CAC: $24,675.00

$10 1910-D PCGS MS65+ CAC: $14,100.00

$20 1924 PCGS MS66+ CAC: $7,050.00

25C ISABELLA PCGS MS67 CAC TONED: $11,750.00

$3 J-337 1873 PCGS PR64RB: $17,037.00

“We want to thank Larry Shepherd and the entire CSNS team for their extraordinary efforts to remake the Central States show,” said Jessica Berkman, President of Legend Auctions. “They are a great partner, and their hard work has brought the CSNS show to its former glory, a cannot-miss event, in line with the winter FUN and summer ANA shows. We are proud to continue our relationship with Central States as an official auctioneer for the event. Their efforts led directly to the huge turnout of collectors and dealers alike during lot viewing and the attendance during the auction.”

“If you build it they will come,” said Laura Sperber, Founder of LRCA. “Larry and his team built a great show, and the collectors came out in force. There is no question that collectors are seeking great coins to buy, and the demand is clearly as strong as ever. Our team built a great sale with incredible coins, and I knew the quality coins in the sale would do well. I am still stunned days after at just how many brought ‘beyond moon money.’”

Legend Rare Coin Auctions is currently accenting consignments for all upcoming Regency Auctions and Weekly Internet Only Auctions. For more information about consigning, or to bid, please visit www.legendauctions.com.