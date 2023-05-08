Gem Proof 1904 Morgan Dollar in Stack’s Bowers June Auction

By Chris Bulfinch – Numismatist, Stack’s Bowers ……

The 650 Proof Morgan dollars struck in 1904 place the issue among the key dates for Proofs, especially for later dates; 1904 is the rarest Proof Morgan dollar produced after 1891.

So Stack’s Bowers is excited to offer a 1904 Proof-67 (NGC) in the Rarities Night session of our June 2023 Showcase Auction. At the time of writing, the NGC Census reports just six finer grading events for 1904 Proof Morgan dollars, with 24 other grading events in Proof-67 and one Proof-67 with Cameo contrast.

It is fun to speculate that this coin may have spent some time in the collection of a New Jersey-based collector referred to in a 1931 Thomas Elder catalog as “Mr. Mercer”. As related in Q. David Bowers’ Silver Dollars and Trade Dollars of the United States: A Complete Encyclopedia (1993), Elder stated that Mercer accumulated many examples of the coins from about 1904 to 1909. While that catalog underestimated the number of 1904 Proofs at 250, the anecdote about Mercer is interesting to contemplate.

The Stack’s Bowers Galleries cataloger writes:

“This amazing specimen is virtually pristine with smooth, highly reflective surfaces on both sides. It displays rich iridescent toning, featuring swirls of steel-gray, olive-copper, lilac-blue and champagne-apricot giving way to areas of silvery near-brilliance in the centers. Fully struck, and just right for an advanced numismatic cabinet.”

* * *

