Royal Australian Mint Issues Humpback Whale Coin

By Royal Australian Mint
2023 Colorized Humpback Whale Silver Proof Coin. Image: Royal Australian Mint / Adobe Stock / CoinWeek.
2023 Colorized Humpback Whale Silver Proof Coin. Image: Royal Australian Mint / Adobe Stock / CoinWeek.

By Royal Australian Mint ……
 

The Royal Australian Mint has launched its latest coin in the Humpback Whale series, paying tribute to one of the ocean’s most amazing creatures.

The coin features a spirited humpback whale family as it breaches and dives, filling the air with joyous splashes and echoing songs. This beautiful imagery is captured in color on the Mint’s latest $5 (AUD) silver Proof coin.

Australian Antartic Territory – Humpack Whale

Once hunted to near extinction, Humpback Whales are now found in oceans around the world and are a common sight off eastern and western Australia. These magnificent creatures feature on the new Royal Australian Mint series of coins depicting animals of the Australian Antarctic Territory.

Humpback Whale protection started in Australian waters in 1963 and in the 1965 the decline in global numbers were recognised, granting these animals global protection. Since then, Australia’s Humpback Whale populations have increased from a low of 200 to an estimated 60,000 and is steadily increasing.

In January each year, Humpback Whales leave Antarctica and being the three-month migration north to the warmer east Australian waters to mate and give birth. Each year, between April and November, the east coast of Australia comes alive with Humpback Whales. The species is noted for their spectacular breaching, making them popular with whale watchers.

Named for their distinctive body shape, this whale can grow up to 17 metres and weigh as much as 40 tonnes. Male Humpbacks are also accomplished musicians, with their complex songs lasting for more than half-an-hour.

Fortunate whale watchers will sometimes see Humpback Whales emerging majestically from the ocean, falling back with a mighty splash. This is signature behaviour for these large and once endangered creatures.

The Mint’s new 2023 $5 colored silver Proof coin will appeal to investors and collectors with a passion for Australian wildlife. Production is limited. This attractive coin is delivered in a presentation case with outer sleeve.

* * *

About the Royal Australian Mint

The Royal Australian Mint is an award-winning, world-class Mint and a global leader in the mint industry. The Mint produces circulating coins for Australia and other countries; collectible and investment coins for domestic and international customers; and custom-made medals, medallions, and tokens for individual or corporate clients.

The Mint is also a national cultural attraction that educates millions of Australians and international visitors on the history of Australia’s decimal currency, and the significance and value of coins.
 

