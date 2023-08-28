Heritage Offers James E. Blake Colonial Coin & Token Collection

The James E. Blake Collection spans the breadth of American colonial coins, ranging from 17th-century issues like the Oak Tree Twopence through the later Washington medals. Additionally, there is a selection of later collectible copies of colonial coinage, mainly from the 1860s.

Heritage Auctions is accepting bids on the coins in this collection now at Coins.HA.com, with bidding continuing through September 5, when the auction will conclude with a live bidding session.

One of the more interesting pieces to be offered here is lot 93037, the (c. 1670) New Yorke Token struck in brass. This very rare Colonial-era token was unknown until a lead impression was discovered in the Netherlands Royal Cabinet in 1853. Despite the E added to YORK, it is not possible to pin down the date of this issue precisely as this spelling occurs intermittently between 1664 and the 1770s. A 2016 pedigree roster confirms 17 brass and four lead or pewter examples. Graded Fine 15 by PCGS, this piece is evenly worn, but the outline of the devices are fully recognizable. The fields are granular and show deeper brown toning that contrasts with the olive-tan accents on the devices. Bidders have an exceptionally rare opportunity to acquire this undated apocryphal farthing.

Some of the other outstanding colonial coins to be offered here are:

Place your bids now on the colonial coins and tokens in this auction, exclusively through Coins.HA.com.