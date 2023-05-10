Blanchard and Company gold and silver Coins

Royal Canadian Mint Unveils Coins Marking Charles III Coronation

By Royal Canadian Mint
2023 Royal Canadian Mint Coronation Commemorative Coins.
2023 Royal Canadian Mint coronation commemorative coins.

As Canadians celebrate the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III, the first formal investiture of a new monarch in seven decades, the Royal Canadian Mint is marking this historic event with pure gold and silver collector coins. The central design of each coin in the King Charles III Coronation suite features His Majesty’s royal cypher, the Sovereign’s personal monogram. These finely crafted keepsakes are available now.

“The coronation of a new monarch is a momentous event, and the first such ceremony in 70 years is unprecedented for many Canadians,” said Marie Lemay, President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint. “The Mint is proud to issue finely crafted collector coins that will preserve the memory of this historic occasion.”

Mint engravers have designed all four coins in the King Charles III Coronation suite, which consists of the following 99.99% pure gold and silver collector coins:

  • A Limited Edition Proof Silver Dollar, retailing for $69.95 CAD and limited to a mintage of 25,000;
  • A $5 Fine Silver Coin, retailing for $34.95 CAD and available while supplies last;
  • A $10 Pure Gold Coin, retailing for $289.95 CAD and limited to a mintage of 6,500; and
  • A $200 Pure Gold Coin, retailing for $4,199.95 CAD, the rarest piece in the King Charles III Coronation suite, limited to only 375 coins worldwide.

His Majesty’s Royal Cypher appearing on the reverse features his regnal number (“III”), along with the initials “C” and “R” that stand for “Charles” and “Rex” (the Latin word for “King”). These elements are topped by a stylized Tudor Crown. The obverse of each coin features the updated Susanna Blunt-designed effigy of the late Queen Elizabeth II, accompanied by a special marking consisting of a vertical inscription of the dates “1952” and “2022”, separated by four pearls symbolizing the four effigies that have graced Canadian coins throughout the reign.

These products can be ordered by directly contacting the Royal Canadian Mint at 1-800-267-1871 in Canada, 1-800-268-6468 in the United States, or at www.mint.ca. They are also available at the Royal Canadian Mint’s boutiques in Ottawa and Winnipeg, at participating Canada Post outlets, and through the Mint’s global network of dealers and distributors.

* * *

About the Royal Canadian Mint

The Royal Canadian Mint is the Crown corporation responsible for the minting and distribution of Canada’s circulation coins. The Mint is recognized as one of the largest and most versatile mints in the world, offering a wide range of specialized, high-quality coinage products and related services on an international scale. For more information on the Mint, its products and services, visit www.mint.ca.

