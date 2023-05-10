Blanchard and Company gold and silver Coins

2023 Kennedy Half Dollar Product Options Available May 15

By US Mint
2023-P Kennedy Half Dollar. Image: U.S. Mint.
2023-P Kennedy Half Dollar. Image: U.S. Mint.

The United States Mint will accept orders for rolls and bags of the 2023 Kennedy Half Dollar coins beginning May 15 at noon EDT. Available product options include the following:

Both product options contain circulating quality coins from the Denver and Philadelphia Mints that have never been placed in circulation. The coin rolls are wrapped in United States Mint paper coin wrap marked with a “P” or “D” for the mint of origin and “$10” for the face value of the roll. The bags are marked with a “P” or “D” for the mint of origin and “$100” for the face value of the contents.

The Mint launched the Kennedy Half Dollar coin in 1964 following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963. The coin’s obverse features the original 1964 design of President Kennedy with the inscriptions “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “2023.” The reverse design is based on the Presidential Coat of Arms. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” and “HALF DOLLAR.”

The Kennedy Half Dollar bags and rolls are also available for purchase through the Mint’s Product Subscription Program. Subscriptions work like a magazine subscription. Once you sign up, you will receive the next product released in the series and continue to receive products until you end your enrollment. To learn more, visit catalog.usmint.gov/shop/subscriptions.

* * *

About the United States Mint

usmintThe U.S. Mint was created by Congress in 1792 and became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. It is the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage and is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce.

The United States Mint also produces numismatic products, including Proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. The Mint’s numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

