Rubik’s Cube 50th Anniversary Celebrated With New Coin

July 13, 2024 is the 50th anniversary of the Rubik’s Cube, named after its inventor, Hungarian architecture professor Ernő Rubik. Originally called the “Magic Cube”, Rubik received a patent for the 3D puzzle on December 31, 1977; the first Magic Cubes appeared in Hungary soon afterward. In 1980, the Magic Cube was renamed Rubik’s Cube and marketed around the world. Its popularity peaked in the United States in 1982 but it has become an icon of the 1980s and a classic toy in its own right. The Cube was inducted into the United States National Toy Hall of Fame in Rochester, New York in 2014, and according to Fortune magazine, about 500 million cubes have been sold worldwide as of January 2024.

Spin Master Corporation, a Canadian toy and entertainment company headquartered in Toronto, currently owns the rights to the Rubik’s Cube. But the company has granted approval for a new coin commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Rubik’s Cube, and 20,000 Prooflike golden 3,000-forint coins will be issued by the Hungarian Mint on Monday, July 15. The collectible coins are made of Nordic gold – an alloy of copper, aluminum, zinc, and tin. Designed by the Hungarian Mint’s András Szilos, the hexagon-shaped coin has a longest diameter of 37.18 mm (1½ inches), weighs 20 grams, and comes with a certificate of authenticity.

The obverse presents the exterior faces of the cube, each made up of nine smaller cubes arranged in a 3×3 lattice. The reverse provides an exploded view of the interior of the puzzle: a three-dimensional cross as its heart, upon which the smaller cubes are interlocked to allow for rotation.

The Rubik’s Cube 50th Anniversary coin is available from the Coin & Currency Institute, the Hungarian Mint’s North American Representative. Contact them at 1-800-421-1866, (802) 536-4787 (fax), or [email protected] for more information, and visit www.coin-currency.com to order the coin. The Rubik’s Cube golden 3,000-forint commemorative coin retails for $19.95; a purchase of five or more can be had for $17.95 each. Add $6.50 to each order for shipping and handling in the United States. Since it is originating from Budapest, please allow several weeks after the issue date for your coin to arrive. Postage to other countries will be based on actual cost. Vermont residents are charged an additional 6% sales tax.

