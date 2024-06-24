Scandinavian Coins in July 1 Heritage Auction

The inaugural Scandinavian Showcase Auction from Heritage Auctions, scheduled for July 1, features a selection of numismatic treasures spanning centuries. Highlights include a delectable smorgasbord of Markkas from a high-ranking NGC registry set along with a nice array of Finnish gold issues. The auction also offers a group of Christian VII Proof Pattern issues and a lovely Christian IX Proof 10 Kroner from Denmark, among many other intriguing emissions across the Nordic countries. This auction is open for bidding now at Coins.HA.com.

One sought-after coin to be found in this auction is an 1853 FK//FF 2 Fredericks d’Or from Denmark, assigned a grade of MS61 by NGC. This is an especially tough gold emission to locate, let alone an example that is confidently Mint State. Honeyed gold patination decorates this coin, elevating its already appreciable aesthetic caliber.

Other rare Scandinavian coins to be found here include:

The live session for the inaugural Scandinavian coin Showcase Auction will take place Monday, July 1 at 7PM CT. Bid on the coins in this auction now at Coins.HA.com.

* * *