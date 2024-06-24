CAC Coin Grading

HomeAuctionsScandinavian Coins in July 1 Heritage Auction

Scandinavian Coins in July 1 Heritage Auction

Heritage Auctions
By Heritage Auctions
1853 2 Fredericks D'Or. Image: Heritage Auctions / CoinWeek.
1853 FK/FF 2 Fredericks D’Or. Image: Heritage Auctions / CoinWeek.

The inaugural Scandinavian Showcase Auction from Heritage Auctions, scheduled for July 1, features a selection of numismatic treasures spanning centuries. Highlights include a delectable smorgasbord of Markkas from a high-ranking NGC registry set along with a nice array of Finnish gold issues. The auction also offers a group of Christian VII Proof Pattern issues and a lovely Christian IX Proof 10 Kroner from Denmark, among many other intriguing emissions across the Nordic countries. This auction is open for bidding now at Coins.HA.com.

One sought-after coin to be found in this auction is an 1853 FK//FF 2 Fredericks d’Or from Denmark, assigned a grade of MS61 by NGC. This is an especially tough gold emission to locate, let alone an example that is confidently Mint State. Honeyed gold patination decorates this coin, elevating its already appreciable aesthetic caliber.

Other rare Scandinavian coins to be found here include:

The live session for the inaugural Scandinavian coin Showcase Auction will take place Monday, July 1 at 7PM CT. Bid on the coins in this auction now at Coins.HA.com.

* * *

Heritage Auctions
Heritage Auctionshttps://www.ha.com/
Heritage Auction Galleries is one of the world's largest collectibles auctioneers. Besides offering rare and valuable U.S. and world coins and currency, Heritage offers ancient coins, exonumia, antiques, comic books, sports memorabilia, and many other collectibles. The firm is based in Dallas, Texas.
Previous article
Counterfeit Detection Seminar Offered at ANA World’s Fair of Money

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Bullion Sharks Silver

AU Capital Management US gold Coins

Blanchard and Company Gold and Precious Metals