Scandinavian Coins in July 1 Heritage Auction

The inaugural Scandinavian Showcase Auction from Heritage Auctions, scheduled for July 1, features a selection of numismatic treasures spanning centuries. Highlights include a delectable smorgasbord of Markkas from a high-ranking NGC registry set along with a nice array of Finnish gold issues. The auction also offers a group of Christian VII Proof Pattern issues and a lovely Christian IX Proof 10 Kroner from Denmark, among many other intriguing emissions across the Nordic countries. This auction is open for bidding now at Coins.HA.com.
One sought-after coin to be found in this auction is an 1853 FK//FF 2 Fredericks d’Or from Denmark, assigned a grade of MS61 by NGC. This is an especially tough gold emission to locate, let alone an example that is confidently Mint State. Honeyed gold patination decorates this coin, elevating its already appreciable aesthetic caliber.
Other rare Scandinavian coins to be found here include:
- Danish West Indies: Danish Colony. Christian IX Prooflike 5 Cents 1905 PL64 NGC, Copenhagen mint, KM77
- Denmark: Frederick III Krone (4 Mark) 1655 AU53 PCGS, Copenhagen mint, cf. KM194.2
- Denmark: Christian VII copper Proof Pattern Speciedaler ND (1799)-SOHO PR64 Brown NGC
- Denmark: Christian IX gold Proof 10 Kroner 1898-VBP PR66 NGC, Copenhagen mint, cf. KM790.2 (unlisted in Proof), Fr-296
- Finland: Russian Duchy. Nicholas II 5 Pennia 1916 MS65+ Red NGC, KM15
- Finland: Russian Duchy. Nicholas II Markka 1893-L MS65 Prooflike NGC, Helsinki mint, KM3.2
- Norway: Carl XV Adolf Speciedaler 1865 AU50 NGC, Kongsberg mint, KM325
- Sweden: Frederick I copper Plate Money Daler 1747 VF, Avesta mint, KM-PM68. 132x126mm
The live session for the inaugural Scandinavian coin Showcase Auction will take place Monday, July 1 at 7PM CT. Bid on the coins in this auction now at Coins.HA.com.
