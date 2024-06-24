Counterfeit Detection Seminar Offered at ANA World’s Fair of Money

The American Numismatic Association’s (ANA) World’s Fair of Money is being hosted at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois, August 6-10, 2024. The show brings coin collectors together from all over the world, featuring hundreds of dealers, displays of rare treasures, educational opportunities, family activities and more. The ANA is also holding a pre-show seminar on counterfeit detection to help collectors expand their knowledge in identifying fake coins, Aug. 4-5.

ANA Counterfeit Detection: Classic Fakes & Chinese-Made Counterfeits

This class will feature one of the largest collections of Chinese-made counterfeits of United States colonials, coins, tokens, and precious metal bullion and bars. Hundreds of never-before-seen, recently made examples will be available to examine along with the ANA’s Counterfeit Detection set of older and highly deceptive fakes. The seminar will provide attendees with information on counterfeit detection of key date and mintmarked coins, U.S. gold coins, and the latest wave of deceptive Chinese-made counterfeits. There will be both digital presentation and extensive hands-on coin examination.

Instructor: Brian Silliman, professional numismatist, Brian Silliman Rare Coins, and former NGC grader/conserver and ANA authenticator/conserver.

Brian Silliman, professional numismatist, Brian Silliman Rare Coins, and former NGC grader/conserver and ANA authenticator/conserver. Location: Hyatt Regency O’Hare, 9300 Bryn Mawr Ave., Rosemont, IL

Hyatt Regency O’Hare, 9300 Bryn Mawr Ave., Rosemont, IL Time: August 4-5, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

August 4-5, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cost: $350 for non-members, $250 for ANA members.

The deadline to register for the seminar is July 12. For more information and to register, visit info.money.org/counterfeit-detection-wfm. For questions, email [email protected] or call (719) 482-9848.

* * *