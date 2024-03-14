NGC Early Releases

HomeDealers and CompaniesSharp Elizabeth I Half Pound Gold Coin at Atlas Numismatics

Sharp Elizabeth I Half Pound Gold Coin at Atlas Numismatics

Atlas Numismatics
By Atlas Numismatics

Atlas Numismatics presents 837 new coins and medals for your consideration and browsing enjoyment, including a sharply struck gold Elizabeth I Half Pound. We hope you’ll find something of interest in our current selection and we look forward to hearing from you if have any questions.

Please contact us with any offers or other inquiries by sending an email to [email protected].

New Inventory at Atlas Numismatics

These five items are among the highlights of those 837 numismatic items. We have added new material in the World (769), Ancient (24) and U.S. (44) categories.

Popular Agathocles Tetradrachm

GREEK. SICILY. Syracuse. Agathocles (Agathokles). (Tyrant, 317-289 BCE). Struck 305-295 BCE. AR Tetradrachm.
Image: Atlas Numismatics.

1077646 | GREEK. SICILY. Syracuse. Agathocles (Agathokles). (Tyrant, 317-289 BCE). Struck 305-295 BCE. AR Tetradrachm. NGC AU (About Uncirculated) Strike 5/5 Surface 4/5 Fine Style. 16.84gm. Wreathed head of Arethusa facing left with three dolphins around, monogram below truncation / Charioteer holding kentron and reins driving a fast quadriga left, triskeles above, ethnic and monogram in exergue. Ierardi 46.

Salvator Mundi Medal of 24 Ducats

Salvator Mundi Medal of 24 Ducats. Image: Atlas Numismatics.
Image: Atlas Numismatics.

Exceptional Proof 1850-A 20 Francs

Elegant Elizabeth I Half Pound

Morbiducci Pattern Penny

Appraisal and Buying

Atlas Numismatics
Atlas Numismaticshttps://atlasnumismatics.com/
Previous article
Rare U.S. Currency From Caine Collection in Stack’s Bowers Spring 2024 Auction

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Great Collection Coin Auctions

AU Capital Management US gold Coins

David Lawrence Rare Coins Auctions