Sharp Elizabeth I Half Pound Gold Coin at Atlas Numismatics

Atlas Numismatics presents 837 new coins and medals for your consideration and browsing enjoyment, including a sharply struck gold Elizabeth I Half Pound. We hope you’ll find something of interest in our current selection and we look forward to hearing from you if have any questions.

Please contact us with any offers or other inquiries by sending an email to [email protected].

New Inventory at Atlas Numismatics

These five items are among the highlights of those 837 numismatic items. We have added new material in the World (769), Ancient (24) and U.S. (44) categories.

1077646 | GREEK. SICILY. Syracuse. Agathocles (Agathokles). (Tyrant, 317-289 BCE). Struck 305-295 BCE. AR Tetradrachm. NGC AU (About Uncirculated) Strike 5/5 Surface 4/5 Fine Style. 16.84gm. Wreathed head of Arethusa facing left with three dolphins around, monogram below truncation / Charioteer holding kentron and reins driving a fast quadriga left, triskeles above, ethnic and monogram in exergue. Ierardi 46.

Appraisal and Buying