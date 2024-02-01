Stack’s Bowers 2024 NYINC Auction Results Show Strength

By CoinWeek …..



Held from January 12-18, Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ ancient and world coin and world currency auction at the 2024 New York International Numismatic Convention (NYINC) provided collectors the opportunity to bid on a wide assortment of material, including a number of rare, finest known, and unique pieces. Strong demand was evident and record prices were set as the sale built toward a $12,933,114 USD finish across all lot categories.

7 Kilo Gold Coin Garners $660,000

Leading the way was a Gem Proof Gold 7 Kilogram coin from The Royal Mint. Instead of being struck on a press between two dies like a traditional coin, the details of this piece were cut into a solid gold ingot by a high-speed precision Computer Numerical Control (CNC) engraving machine. This masterpiece of cutting-edge coin production brought more than 94 times its 7,000 Pounds face value and more than $200,000 more than its bullion value in the current precious metals market. Crossing the auction block at $660,000, this magnificent coin honors the 2022 Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II.

It holds the record as the most expensive British coin sold at Stack’s Bowers Galleries to date.

Emilio M. Ortiz Collection of Spanish Colonial Cuartillos

Demand was strong for Spanish Colonial cuartillos from the Emilio M. Ortiz Collection. What is a cuartillo? A cuartillo is a ¼ Real coin issued throughout the period of Spanish colonial power in South America.

The standout was a rare overstrike from Santo Domingo that features clear details from both the undertype and the overstrike. This coin realized $15,600.

A rare 1822 Guatemalan cuartillo sold for $7,800 at its auction debut. This was a record price for any cuartillo from that mint.

Possibly the most unusual and unique piece in the sale, a Potosí Cob 2 Reales overstruck with milled cuartillo dies brought $10,800.

Other highlights of the Emilio M. Ortiz Collection sale included:

A Venezuelan copper Guayana ¼ Real (NGC AU-55) that sold for $7,800, and a 1805 Caracas ¼ real (NGC EF-45) that went for $6,600.

Among Filipino coins highlights were a 1830-F quarto in NGC EF-45 that realized $5,520 and a backward-dated “2281” quarto in NGC VF-35 that reached $5,280.

Colombian cuartillos in the sale included a Cartagena issue (NGC MS-64) that sold for $8,400 and a rare cob from Bogota (NGC VF-35) that garnered $4,080.

Milled issues included a seldom-seen Popayan cuartillo (NGC AU-58) that sold for $5,760 and an anepigraphic issue from Bogota (NGC MS-62) that brought $5,040.

The second part of the Emilio Ortiz Collection, focused on Latin American cuartillos from the Republic era, will be held at Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ August 2024 Global Showcase Auction. Stack’s Bowers is currently accepting consignments for that sale – call 800-458-4646 or email [email protected] for more information.

Trial of the Pyx Coins to Build on Momentum of Previous Stack’s Bowers Royal Mint Collab

Another modern world coin highlight for Stack’s Bowers will take place on February 13-14, with the sale of a selection of historic test coins from the Royal Mint’s 2023 Trial of the Pyx. This sale will build on the momentum of two wildly successful Stack’s Bowers mint collaborations.

In 2022, the firm saw record demand at the Dawn and Dusk American Eagle sale at the ANA World’s Fair of Money, and in August 2023, collectors were buzzing over the opportunity to buy historic strikings of coins that marked the British Royal Succession. That later sale realized $5.1 million total.

