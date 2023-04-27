Stack’s Bowers to Attend Bitcoin 2023 Conference in Miami

Stack’s Bowers Galleries has announced their attendance at the Bitcoin 2023 Conference, taking place May 18-20 in Miami Beach, Florida. The Miami Bitcoin Conference is the world’s largest event dedicated to the Bitcoin cryptocurrency, with over 25,000 attendees expected to participate this year. The conference will be held at the Miami Beach Convention Center located at 1901 Convention Center Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33139.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries has emerged as a leader in physical cryptocurrency auctions; since their first offering in November 2021, the firm has sold nearly $3 million USD in this category. At the 2023 Conference in Miami, Stack’s Bowers Galleries looks to engage with Bitcoin enthusiasts about the firm’s physical crypto auctions and introduce this community to more traditional numismatics, including rare coins and paper money.

Representing Stack’s Bowers Galleries in Miami will be James McCartney, Director of Consignments and Physical Cryptocurrency, and Wayne Berkley, Vice President of Client Services. Conference attendees will be able preview auction highlights at the firm’s kiosk and register to bid in upcoming auctions, including their June 2023 Showcase Auction. The June sale will be highlighted by important Bitcoin rarities including a silver 2013 Casascius “Gold Rim” 1 Bitcoin and a silver 2013 Lealana “Gold B” 1 Bitcoin, both graded Proof-69 Deep Cameo by PCGS. The June auction also features significant rarities among traditional numismatics, including a legendary 1879 Four-Dollar Gold Stella graded Proof-61 by PCGS and a captivating (1907) Saint-Gaudens High Relief Double Eagle graded MS-65 by PCGS.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries will be accepting pre-approved auction consignments at the conference, including collections of physical cryptocurrency and traditional rare coins. To arrange a meeting with Stack’s Bowers Galleries at the Bitcoin 2023 Conference or for general questions about the firm’s physical cryptocurrency auctions, email [email protected] or call (800) 566-2580.

About Stack’s Bowers Galleries

Stack’s Bowers Galleries conducts live, internet, and specialized auctions of rare U.S. and world coins and currency and ancient coins, as well as direct sales through retail and wholesale channels. The company’s nearly 90-year legacy includes the cataloging and sale of many of the most valuable United States coin and currency collections to ever cross an auction block — The D. Brent Pogue Collection, The John J. Ford, Jr. Collection, The Louis E. Eliasberg, Sr. Collection, The Harry W. Bass, Jr. Collection, The Joel R. Anderson Collection, The Norweb Collection, The Cardinal Collection, The Sydney F. Martin Collection, and The Battle Born Collection — to name just a few. World coin and currency collections include The Pinnacle Collection, The Louis E. Eliasberg, Sr. Collection of World Gold Coins, The Kroisos Collection, The Alicia and Sidney Belzberg Collection, The Salton Collection, The Wa She Wong Collection, and The Thos. H. Law Collection.

The company is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, with galleries in New York, Boston, and Philadelphia. Offices are also located in New Hampshire, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Virginia, Hong Kong, Paris, and Vancouver. Stack’s Bowers Galleries hosts an annual Global Showcase in August featuring United States coins and currency,

Ancient coins and World coins and currency in its Costa Mesa auction gallery. They are also the Official Auctioneer for several important numismatic events, including the New York International Numismatic Convention (NYINC); the Whitman Coin & Collectibles Spring, Summer, and Winter Expos; the Spring and Fall Hong Kong shows; and the Maastricht Paper Money Shows.

