Abraham Lincoln Presidential Silver Medal Available May 1

The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Silver Medal will be available for purchase directly from the United States Mint on May 1 at noon EDT. Lincoln was the nation’s 16th President, serving from March 4, 1861, to April 15, 1865.

The Department of the Treasury has a long-standing tradition of honoring each President of the United States with an official bronze medal struck by the Mint. The Mint is now replicating this series of medals in 99.9 percent fine silver, each measuring 1.598 inches in diameter.

The obverse and reverse designs are by Mint artist George T. Morgan, who later served as Chief Engraver of the United States and is most famous for designing the Morgan dollar.

The obverse of the medal features a portrait of Lincoln with the inscription ABRAHAM LINCOLN centered along the border.

The reverse features a wreath of oak and laurel within a pearled ring with the inscription INAUGURATED PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES MARCH 4, 1861. SECOND TERM MARCH 4, 1865. ASSASSINATED APRIL 14, 1865. Within the wreath is a spray of pine and cedar, circled by a serpent with its tail in its mouth—the Egyptian symbol of eternity and immortality.

Each medal is encapsulated and comes with a Certificate of Authenticity.

The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Silver Medal is priced at $75 USD. Orders will be accepted at catalog.usmint.gov/abraham lincoln-presidential-silver-medal-S816.html (product code S816).

Presidential Silver Medals are also available for purchase via the Mint’s Product Subscription Program, which works like a magazine subscription. After you subscribe, you will receive the next product released in the series and continue to receive products until you end your enrollment. Click here to learn more.

