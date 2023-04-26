Mexican Coins From Silver Mesa Collection at Heritage Auctions

The Heritage Auctions World and Ancient Coins department is proud to present the Silver Mesa Collection, the culmination of a decades-long pursuit for some of the scarcest and most sought-after Mexican coins of the Estados Unidos era. This Showcase Auction is likely the most complete and concentrated offering of high-grade and “top pop” 20th- and 21st-century rarities in Mexican numismatics. Currently encompassing numerous finest and second-finest PCGS registry sets, titled CJ65, from the centavo through peso, bidders will delight in not only the level of preservation but in the eye appeal as well, making for a rare opportunity to acquire these types so fine.

Without question, the highlight of this offering is the 1913 Chihuahua Revolutionary “Bolita” Peso, 1 through PESO, AU58 PCGS. This is an exceedingly scarce and thoroughly iconic Hidalgo del Parral type. This praiseworthy example is encouragingly well-detailed despite its somewhat crude origins. The metallic silver patina, with a few darker notes scattered about, has a wonderful icy sheen resting atop. Just a touch of friction from a short stint in circulation is evident, but despite this, this coin remains among the absolute finest, bested only by four Mint State specimens between both grading services.

Some of the other noteworthy Mexican coins in this auction are:

The Silver Mesa Collection Showcase Auction of Estados Unidos-era Mexican coins is open for bidding at Coins.HA.com. The concluding live session is scheduled for Sunday, May 7 at 6 PM CT (7 PM ET).