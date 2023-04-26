CoinWeek Podcast 178: Podcasting About Ancient Coins with Aaron Berk and Mike Nottelmann

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In this episode of the CoinWeek Podcast, CoinWeek Editor Charles Morgan talks to Aaron Berk and Mike Nottelmann about their excellent Ancient Coin Podcast.

Aaron is a noted antiquities dealer and expert in ancient coins. Mike is the longtime co-host of the Coin Show Podcast, is a specialist in U.S. coins, and with Aaron, takes the listener on a journey into the ancient coin collecting hobby from the perspective of a new collector.

The resulting mix of expert and neophyte is relatable to most collectors and the behind-the-scenes expertise that Aaron brings opens the door to a deeper and more sophisticated understanding of the complexities of the ancient coin market.

During our program, Charles asks Aaron to further discuss the controversial sale of the Gold Eid Mar, a topic Aaron and Mike recently delved into on the episode 26 of the Ancient Coin Podcast.

We recommend that you listen to Aaron and Mike’s podcast if you want to learn more about ancient coins and that you listen to this hour-long discussion with Aaron and Mike with CoinWeek.

