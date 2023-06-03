Stunningly Toned American Silver Eagle Offered by GreatCollections

A spectacularly toned 2004 American Silver Eagle bullion coin graded MS-69 by PCGS is being offered by GreatCollections, with bidding ending on Sunday, June 4 at 7:23:03 Pacific Time (10:23:03 Eastern).

The 2004 bullion-strike American Silver Eagle is one of the final bullion strikes with a mintage under ten million coins. Typically, coins graded by PCGS will exhibit their original silver color on the obverse and reverse. This example exhibits vivid target toning on the obverse. The reverse exhibits its original color in the center, but has a ring of russet toning along the periphery.

For collectors of modern coins with beautiful color, this auction offers an enticing opportunity. The blemish-free example being offered by GreatCollections (cert #45057121) is sharply struck with shimmering luster and is virtually spot free.

Current bid is at $311 USD after ten bids.

* * *

To search through GreatCollection’s archive of over 600,000 certified coins the company has sold over the past eight years, please visit the GreatCollections Auction Archives.