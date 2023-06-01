Newly Discovered Bison Replacement Note in Stack’s Bowers Auction

By Christopher Dahncke – Currency Auction Associate, Stack’s Bowers Galleries ……

The August 2023 Global Showcase Auction from Stack’s Bowers Galleries is shaping up to be an exciting sale, with many treasures set to be offered. One highlight from the sale is a Fr. 118* 1901 $10 Legal Tender Star Note graded Very Fine 20 by PMG.

This is an incredible offering for any large size type collector or replacement collector. Track and Price reports just three stars in their census for this Napier – McClung signed variety. This note is a new discovery and has yet to be added to their census.

Sometimes called the “Buffalo Bill”, or more commonly just a Bison note, the central vignette is of Pablo the Bison, who was sold from a ranch in Montana to the National Zoological Park in 1897. Pablo was sketched by Charles Knight, and then engraved by M.S. Baldwin. To the left and right of Pablo the Bison are portraits of explorers Lewis and Clark. The reverse design is titled Progress, and features Columbia at center (representing agriculture), flanked by columns and panels. This was engraved by G.F.C. Smillie. This type is quite popular today, perhaps due to the excellent use of American imagery.

Auction appearances of stars for this variety are few and far between, so do not count on this note coming back on the market anytime soon.

* * *

Besides the Bison note and other paper money highlights in the August Showcase Auction, we are currently taking consignments for our August Americas sale, and September Around the Globe Collectors Choice Online Auction. To consign your U.S. paper money and world paper money to a future sale, contact a consignment specialist at 800-458-4646 or visit StacksBowers.com. For more information on viewing lots or for assistance in registering to bid, email your inquiry to: [email protected]​.