(n.)

Slang.

The “juice” is the buyer’s fee paid by the winning bidder of an auction lot, usually as a percentage of the winning bid. More formally, the juice is known as the “Buyer’s Premium (BP)”.

It is used in a sentence like this:

“It cost me two grand with the juice.”

