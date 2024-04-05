This Week in Coins: Auctions, New Issues, and More

By Scott Purvis for CoinWeek …..



This week, I present my inaugural summary of news and items of interest from across the numismatic marketplace. Every Friday, I will provide a curated summary of news about the people, places, things, and events that shape the rare coin landscape. I hope you find it both entertaining and informative.

Coins and Taxes

Clarification on Reporting Requirements for Precious-Metals Dealers

The National Coin & Bullion Association (NCBA) has received clarification from the IRS concerning specific applications of IRS Revenue Procedure 92-103 that covers specific bullion coins and $1,000 face-value bags of 90% silver, as it relates to regulated futures contracts.

Things You Might Want to Know This Tax Season – Reportable Bullion & Cash Transactions

With the deadline for filing taxes upon us, it might be a smart idea to review current rules and regulations concerning the reporting of bullion sales and products, and which are taxable and at what rates. How you report for bullion and numismatic sales and profits or loses is a personal matter, but it is always wise to know and follow the rules. Richard Schwary provides a summary on his blog at California Numismatic Investments.

New Capital Gain Taxes Take Effect, UK Collectors Unaware

The Royal Mint posted an interesting article with the headline “Nearly two-thirds of UK investors unprepared for new Capital Gains Tax rules” that are being rolled out. The articles does state that “44% of UK investors said they are now considering investing in bullion coins to avoid being impacted by the tax changes” according to the survey commissioned by the Royal Mint. Great example of how tax policy can directly impact customer behavior and choices.

* * *

New Coin Releases

The Perth Mint is celebrating its 125th Anniversary with Silver and Gold 1 oz coins.

The Anniversary coins have a very limited mintage, with only 500 gold examples to be produced, along with a tiny mintage of 7,500 silver coins. The release date is Tuesday, April 9, and one can anticipate that these will sell out very quickly. The reverse designs incorporate the iconic Australian kangaroo, kookaburra, and koala – all featured on existing Perth Mint coin programs.

Austrian Mint Announces 2024 Spring “Getting There” Coin

The description of the “Getting There” coin on the Austrian Mint website states:

“The path on the coin’s reverse winds its way up to the picturesque Falkenstein church, which is built into the rock in woodland near St Wolfgang in the Salzkammergut region of central Austria. The coats of arms of the nine federal provinces of Austria feature on the coin’s obverse and give the coin its nine-sided shape.”

The coin is available in both copper and silver.

* * *

Numismatic Auction Results

1921 Saint Leads Heritage U.S. Coins Signature Auction Above $6.2 Million

This 1921 Saint-Gaudens $20 gold double eagle, certified MS62 by PCGS, sold for $144,000 USD at the March 28-31 Heritage U.S. Coins Signature Auction. Total sales amounted to $6,241,741.

* * *

Organizations and Clubs

Exhibit Award Winners Announced for 2024 National Money Show

The American Numismatic Association (ANA) presented 23 competitive exhibit awards at the 2024 National Money Show held at the Broadmoor Hotel in Colorado Springs. This year, 25 competitive exhibits were displayed in the collector exhibits area by 17 exhibitors.

* * *

Upcoming Auctions and Shows

Heritage has a large group of auctions taking place soon. Here is a list:

A) Spring Hong Kong World Coins Showcase Auction: Apr 7, 6:00 AM CT

B) France World Coins Showcase Auction: Apr 8, 7:00 PM CT

C) CAC Approved Coinage U.S. Coins Showcase Auction: Apr 8, 7:00 PM CT

D) The C. Nelson Estateof PL U.S. Gold Coins Auction: Apr 8, 9:00 PM CT

Matthew Bullock Auctions is holding their Spring Coin and Currency Sale on April 7 at 10AM, over 900 lots. Highlights include over 2,000 ounces of silver and 100 lots of gold.

* * *

Numismatic Crime

Notices from the Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC)

The following are crime and fraud bulletins from former Texas sheriff Doug Davis and the Numismatic Crime Information Center, or NCIC.

“Alert”-Vehicle Burglary-Dealer-Anderson County, NC

A dealer who attended the recent Statesville, North Carolina, show stopped at a restaurant when thieves smashed the window of his vehicle and stole some of his inventory.

“Alert”-Vehicle Burglary-Dealer-John Darr–Victim

After an Albany, Georgia, coin show, dealer John Darr stopped to eat while witnesses observed two males smash the passenger window and remove coins from inside the vehicle.

“Alert”-Stolen-UPS-Transit-Texas to Las Vegas, NV

A package shipped via UPS from Texas to Las Vegas, Nevada has been reported stolen. Items taken include 10 2024 Silver American Eagles PF70, 40 2023 1oz Silver Kangaroo Coins, and a 10 oz silver bar.

* * *