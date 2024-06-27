Legend Numismatics

Arrest Made in 2015 Cheyenne Coin Shop Murder

By Numismatic Crime Information Center
Douglas Smith mugshot. Image: Cheyenne Police Department.

By Doug DavisFounder and President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……
 

In 2015, the Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) assisted in the initial investigation of a double homicide that occurred at The Coin Shop in downtown Cheyenne, Wyoming. Two people, 76-year-old George Manley and the coin shop’s 67-year-old owner Dwight Brockman, were killed during the robbery. On Tuesday, June 25, 2024, a suspect–Douglas Smith of McCloud, California–was arrested on a warrant alleging two accounts of first-degree murder.

The arrest was made by Cheyenne police with the assistance of the Siskiyou Sheriff’s Office. The case has now been turned over to the Laramie County District Attorney.

The success in this case was due to the diligent efforts of the Cheyenne Police Department and multiple agencies that assisted during the investigation of this 10-year-old case.

Doug Davis and the Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) can be contacted at (817) 723-7231 or [email protected].

* * *

The Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation whose mission is to serve as a national and international resource for collectors, dealers, and law enforcement in the education, prevention, and investigation of crimes involving coins, paper money, tokens, medals, and related numismatic items. NCIC disseminates current crime-related issues to the numismatic industry and provides local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies with the fundamental investigative techniques, knowledge, and understanding to respond effectively to the complex challenges encountered during a crime. Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center's Doug Davis if you have questions or information concerning open cases. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at [email protected].
