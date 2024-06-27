Arrest Made in 2015 Cheyenne Coin Shop Murder

By Doug Davis – Founder and President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……



In 2015, the Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) assisted in the initial investigation of a double homicide that occurred at The Coin Shop in downtown Cheyenne, Wyoming. Two people, 76-year-old George Manley and the coin shop’s 67-year-old owner Dwight Brockman, were killed during the robbery. On Tuesday, June 25, 2024, a suspect–Douglas Smith of McCloud, California–was arrested on a warrant alleging two accounts of first-degree murder.

The arrest was made by Cheyenne police with the assistance of the Siskiyou Sheriff’s Office. The case has now been turned over to the Laramie County District Attorney.

The success in this case was due to the diligent efforts of the Cheyenne Police Department and multiple agencies that assisted during the investigation of this 10-year-old case.

For CoinWeek’s previous coverage of the 2015 coin shop murders, see:

* * *

Doug Davis and the Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) can be contacted at (817) 723-7231 or [email protected].

* * *