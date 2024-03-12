MyCollect Launches “Guess the Grade” Game for Coin Collectors

MyCollect.com has announced the official launch of Guess the Grade™, an online interactive game where members can grade coins online and compete with other collectors.

The free game utilizes high-quality GreatPhoto™ images to showcase various US and World coins, with the goal for players to guess the correct grading of each coin. The grading system is based on the standards set by Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS), which uses a combination of prefixes, numerical grades, and suffixes to denote the condition and value of collectible coins and get you on the leaderboard.

For MyCollect, this is more than just a new product. It’s a testament to an ongoing commitment to enhancing the numismatic experience through innovative technology.

“We believe that Guess the Grade will be a valuable tool for learning and enjoyment, fostering a new generation of collectors and enhancing the skills of established enthusiasts. We’re eager to see how this game will be embraced by the community and how it will evolve as a platform for education and entertainment in the fascinating world of coin collecting,” said Jack Fitch, director of marketing for MyCollect.

