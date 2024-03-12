NGC Early Releases

Good – A Grade in the Sheldon Coin Grading Scale

CoinWeek Notes
By CoinWeek Notes
An assortment of coins graded "Good" by CACG. Image: David Lawrence Rare Coins.
An assortment of coins graded “Good” by CACG. Image: David Lawrence Rare Coins.

Abbreviated G, or G-04 and G-06, Good is the fourth ascending grade in the Sheldon Scale initially created by large cent specialist Dr. William Sheldon and later adapted for the grading of all coins in general. Good is better than About Good (AG-03) but not as well preserved as a coin in Very Good (VG-08) condition. Good coins have legible dates and inscriptions and reveal only the outline of the other devices.

G-06, being slightly better than G-04, reveals mostly flattened devices with some remnants of detail still visible.

CoinWeek Notes
CoinWeek Notes
CoinWeek Notes presents expert analysis and insights from Charles Morgan and Hubert Walker, the award-winning editors of CoinWeek.com.
