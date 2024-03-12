Good – A Grade in the Sheldon Coin Grading Scale

Abbreviated G, or G-04 and G-06, Good is the fourth ascending grade in the Sheldon Scale initially created by large cent specialist Dr. William Sheldon and later adapted for the grading of all coins in general. Good is better than About Good (AG-03) but not as well preserved as a coin in Very Good (VG-08) condition. Good coins have legible dates and inscriptions and reveal only the outline of the other devices.

G-06, being slightly better than G-04, reveals mostly flattened devices with some remnants of detail still visible.

* * *