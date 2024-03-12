Estate Sale – Another Abused Numismatic Marketing Term

(n.)

An estate sale is an auction or other kind of sale in which a deceased person’s belongings are offered to the public, presumably by their heirs. Such events may allow buyers to purchase numismatic items, perhaps at a discount.

Unfortunately, this is not usually the case.

The term is often applied to offerings of undesirable coins by sellers hoping to lure unsuspecting buyers who might assume that the coins are unsearched. On websites like eBay, it is not unusual to see listings of low-value certified coins listed as “estate sale” finds.