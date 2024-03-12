Legend Numismatics

HomeNumismatic TermsEstate Sale - Another Abused Numismatic Marketing Term

Estate Sale – Another Abused Numismatic Marketing Term

CoinWeek Notes
By CoinWeek Notes
ebay listing advertising an "Estate Sale," while using an altered photograph from a famous company. Image: CoinWeek.
eBay listing advertising an “Estate Sale” while using an altered photograph from a famous company. Image: CoinWeek.

(n.)

An estate sale is an auction or other kind of sale in which a deceased person’s belongings are offered to the public, presumably by their heirs. Such events may allow buyers to purchase numismatic items, perhaps at a discount.

Unfortunately, this is not usually the case.

The term is often applied to offerings of undesirable coins by sellers hoping to lure unsuspecting buyers who might assume that the coins are unsearched. On websites like eBay, it is not unusual to see listings of low-value certified coins listed as “estate sale” finds.

CoinWeek Notes
CoinWeek Notes
CoinWeek Notes presents expert analysis and insights from Charles Morgan and Hubert Walker, the award-winning editors of CoinWeek.com.
Previous article
Good – A Grade in the Sheldon Coin Grading Scale

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Stacks Bowers Auction

AU Capital Management US gold Coins

Blanchard and Company Gold and Precious Metals