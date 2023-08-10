U.S. Coin Highlights of Stack’s Bowers August 2023 Auction

Stack’s Bowers Galleries is excited to present a magnificent selection of United States and related coins in their August 2023 Global Showcase Auction. This impressive offering boasts some of the most challenging rarities from the categories of Numismatic Americana, Colonial coinage, Federal U.S. coin issues, Territorial gold, and Physical Bitcoins and Cryptocurrency.

The diverse Numismatic Americana is highlighted by Libertas Americana-themed items from the Cardinal Collection Educational Foundation; John Law medals from the Skyler Liechty Collection; and desirable Washington medals from the Ken Beukelaer Collection. Particularly noteworthy is a unique 1861 Congressional Gold Medal awarded to Dr. Frederick Rose. Weighing in at more than 12 ounces, this medal is as visually impressive as it is rare and will no doubt serve as the crown jewel in a world-class collection of U.S. Mint medals.

The gold coins in the Stack’s Bowers Galleries sale include several world-class rarities that would, even if sold individually, constitute a landmark event.

Presented is one of the very finest known “CAL.” 1848 Liberty Head quarter eagles with a grade of MS-68* (NGC) alongside a magnificent 1879 Four-Dollar Flowing Hair Stella that sits at the top of the NGC Census with a grade of Proof-67 * Cameo (NGC).

A standout highlight is an extremely rare 1815 Capped Head Left half eagle that is one of only six in private hands. Graded MS-64 (PCGS), it ranks as the second finest known and can be traced back to Cogan’s October 1875 sale of the Cohen Collection as well as Stack’s Bowers Galleries own sale of the Garrett Collection just over a century later. A top-quality (1907) High Relief Saint-Gaudens double eagle in the sale boasts an astounding grade of MS-67 (PCGS).

The firm’s presentation of the Sydney F. Martin Collection, Part IV has a distinctively New England theme and focuses on Massachusetts silver, Higley coppers, Vermont coppers, Connecticut coppers, 1787 Fugio coppers struck in New Haven, and the Continental dollars whose designs match those found on their Fugio brethren. The Betts medals in this selection may transcend geographic boundaries, but some very special ones tied to New England are offered.

Also presented is an exceptional selection from the E Pluribus Unum Collection, this time focused on the Colonial series of St. Patrick coinage and New Jersey coppers. With 96 discrete Maris numbers, this group of New Jersey coppers is a historic offering for specialists in the series. Rarities include an important Maris 37-X, an evocative Maris 70-x overstrike, and the classic circulating counterfeit Maris 83-ii. Maris’ own Maris 11 1/2 – G is offered here, one of 10 coins rated Rarity-6 or higher.

The Dr. George Schwenk Collection is a truly exceptional cabinet of numismatic treasures that stands as one of the most remarkable in modern numismatics. Presented in the Stack’s Bowers Galleries August sale is Dr. Schwenk’s complete “Basic Design Type Set” ranked #2 all-time finest, consisting of 65 coins that touch upon all the basic design types to emerge from the United States Mint in the 19th and 20th centuries. This Basic Design set is highlighted by such important rarities as an AU-55 (PCGS) CAC 1854-D Three-Dollar Gold Piece, an MS-62 (PCGS) 1802/1 Draped Bust Silver Dollar, and a Proof-67 Deep Cameo (PCGS) CAC 1901 Liberty Head Quarter Eagle, among many others.

A magnificent (1652) NE Shilling graded AU-53 (PCGS) CAC in the sale boasts an historic provenance back to the Chapman brothers’ sale of the Winsor Collection in December 1895. It is joined among the early U.S. issues by a stunning 1792 Half Disme graded MS-64 (PCGS) that ranks as one of the finest known.

An astounding quintet of Gobrecht silver dollars are being offered from the Julius Korein Collection and will be sold to benefit the American Numismatic Society. Included are examples of the 1836 Judd-58 Restrike, two of the 1836 Judd-60 Originals, an 1836 Judd-60 Restrike, and an 1839 Judd-104 Restrike.

The R.E. Jackson NGC Registry Set of Morgan Dollars is a featured highlight among the silver dollars in this sale, marked by such treasures as an MS-64 (NGC) 1886-O dollar, an MS-64 Deep Prooflike (NGC) 1886-S, an MS-66 Deep Prooflike (NGC) 1899 dollar, and a Gem MS-65 (NGC) 1893 dollar. Additional Morgan dollar rarities are presented from the Rick Collection, Part II, including a MS-62 (NGC) 1879-CC dollar.

The Legacy Collection is a remarkable cabinet of Capped Bust U.S. coins and silver dollars with a focus on 18th-century and pre-Civil War issues. Featured among the highlights are a pair of Capped Bust coins that have been newly confirmed as Proof by PCGS including a Proof-64 (PCGS) 1821 Capped Bust quarter and a Proof-58 (PCGS) 1828 Capped Bust half dollar.

Silver dollars from the Legacy Collection are highlighted by an impressive pair of AU 1795 Flowing Hair examples and a desirable “official” Electrotype copy of the legendary 1804 Draped Bust silver dollar.

The Andrew M. Hain Collection is a cabinet that certainly requires no introduction among seasoned numismatists and is recognized for superior quality and rarity among early gold coinage. Included from the Hain Collection is a group of Capped Bust and Capped Head gold coins highlighted by an 1806/4 Capped Bust Right quarter eagle graded MS-63 (PCGS).

The incredible Rhone Set of $5, $10, and $20 gold coins is presented as the latest selection from the legendary Fairmont Collection. Comprising mostly complete runs of each denomination beginning in 1834, the Rhone Set offers an astounding combination of Condition Census and Everyman quality across the rarest dates and varieties of U.S. gold. Highlights from the Rhone Set include a MS-63 (PCGS) CAC 1892-CC Liberty Head Half Eagle; an MS-62 (PCGS) 1909-O Indian Half Eagle; an AU-58 (PCGS) CAC 1893-CC Liberty Head Eagle; and an AU-50 (PCGS) 1871-CC Liberty Head Double Eagle. This sale also marks the first auction appearance for a newly discovered 1870-CC Liberty Head eagle that has been graded AU-58 (PCGS) CAC. It had been in the custody of a Canadian family for over 100 years and now ranks as the sole finest known example.

The Kohler Wisconsin Collection is a superior U.S. coin type set with a focus on 19th-century gold coinage. The overwhelming majority of the coins are also approved by CAC. The collection is highlighted by such notable pieces as a Proof-63+ Ultra Cameo (NGC) CAC 1899 Liberty Head Quarter Eagle; an 1806 Capped Bust Right Half Eagle graded AU-53 (NGC) CAC; and a 1907-D Liberty Head Double Eagle graded MS-65+ (PCGS) CAC.

Offered from the Bill Barber Collection is a formidable selection of U.S. Territorial gold coins struck by Clark, Gruber & Company, including a magnificent and lustrous 1860 “Mountain” $20, one of the most memorable issues from this category. These pieces are joined by two important Territorial gold ingots recovered from the SS Central America shipwreck, including a 38.33 ounce Kellogg & Humbert Assayers ingot and a 30.41 ounce Blake & Company Assayers ingot.

The Jerome S. Reznick Collection is an expansive collection that touches upon virtually every U.S. coin series. It was assembled primarily in the 1970s and has been held privately since. Highlights from the Reznick Collection include a 1793 Flowing Hair Chain Cent graded Good-4 (PCGS); a Proof-65 Cameo (PCGS) 1860 Liberty Seated Half Dollar; and a Rarity-7 1869 Pattern Half Dollar, Judd-746 graded Proof-65 Cameo (PCGS), among many others.

For the first time, Stack’s Bowers Galleries has curated two special sessions of Physical Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency for their August sale. The live bidding for Part 1 will begin on Friday, August 18 at 4PM PT and the bidding for Part 2 will begin the following week on Thursday, August 24 at noon PT. Part 1 is highlighted by a magnificent 2012 Casascius 10 Bitcoin graded Specimen-68 by PCGS. This tremendous rarity will be the largest Bitcoin denomination ever featured in a live auction when it crosses the block. In total, over 150 crypto coins will be presented to collectors as part of their August 2023 Global Showcase Auction, ranking as the firm’s eighth consecutive Showcase offering since they entered this category in 2021.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries is honored to have been selected by The Royal Mint of Great Britain to auction a selection of special Britannia and Sovereign gold and silver bullion coins commemorating the royal transition from Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II to His Majesty King Charles III. Entitled the Royal Succession coins series, these historic pieces represent the very last coins struck featuring the effigy of Queen Elizabeth II and the very first coins produced featuring the portrait of King Charles III for each series. The special Royal Succession coins will be offered exclusively by Stack’s Bowers Galleries on Monday, August 21, 2023.

The entire Stack’s Bowers Galleries August 2023 Showcase Auction is now posted to the firm’s website for pre-bidding. The sale features more than 12,000 lots across every numismatic category such as U.S. Coins, U.S. Currency, World and Ancient Coins, World Paper Money, Physical Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency, and many more.

For questions about the U.S., World, and Ancient coins in the August auction or to consign your collection to an upcoming sale, contact Stack’s Bowers Galleries at (800) 458-4646 or email us at [email protected].

