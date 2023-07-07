Stacks Bowers is buying and selling all rare coins and currency
Price Charting Coins
Blanchard and Company Gold and Precious Metals
What Not Online Auctions

HomeFeatured Modern

Uncirculated 2023 Morgan, Peace Silver Dollars on Sale July 13

By US Mint
2023 Morgan and Peace Dollars.
2023 Morgan and Peace Dollars.

The United States Mint announces that the 2023 Morgan and Peace Uncirculated Silver Dollars will go on sale on July 13 at noon EDT. Production is limited to 275,000 coins each, and orders are limited to 25 coins per household for the first 24-hour sales period.

The 2023 Morgan and Peace Uncirculated Silver Dollars, both minted at the Philadelphia Mint, are priced at $76 USD each, struck in .999 silver, and have an Uncirculated finish. Each coin is encapsulated and packaged in a single, elegant black box with sleeve and accompanied by a Certificate of Authenticity.

Both coins are included in the Mint’s Authorized Bulk Purchase Program. No more than 10% of products with limited quantities will be distributed to authorized bulk purchasers under this program.

The 2023 renditions of the Morgan and Peace Silver Dollars feature two of the most revered designs of Liberty in U.S. coinage history. The Morgan Dollar, designed by George T. Morgan, features an obverse profile of Lady Liberty, and the reverse features a heraldic eagle. The Peace Dollar, designed by Anthony de Francisci, features the goddess of Liberty on the obverse and a bald eagle clutching an olive branch on the reverse.

To sign up for REMIND ME alerts for the Morgan and Peace dollars (you will need to sign up for an alert for each individual product), visit the product pages for 23XE and 23XH.

* * *

About the United States Mint

usmintThe U.S. Mint was created by Congress in 1792 and became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. It is the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage and is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce.

The United States Mint also produces numismatic products, including Proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. The Mint’s numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Previous article
California Bullion Dealers Advocate for Clarity on Tax Changes
Next article
Safe Gold Storage Tips From the Professional Numismatists Guild

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

L and C modern and US Coins
David Lawrence Rare Coins Auctions
AU Capital Management US - Ancient and World Coins
Price Charting Coins
CAC coin verification of grading

Great Collection Coin Auctions

American Numismatic Association Summer Worlds Fair of Money
Atlas Numismatics World and Ancient Coins
Legend Auction 60 on July 27

CoinWeek Facebook AccountCoinWeek Twitter AccountCoinWeek YouTube Channel

Site Map for CoinWeek

CoinWeek LLC. Copyright © 1995-2023 | All rights reserved. No portion of this site may be reproduced or copied without written permission.
PO Box 338 Silver Springs, Florida 34488 | PO Box 6450 Glen Allen, VA 23060| Office 434-327-0550 | Email:[email protected]

What Not Online Auctions
Blanchard and Company Gold and Precious Metals
L & C Coins Summer Sale

About Us  -  Contact Info  -  Advertise on CoinWeek  -  Terms and Conditions  -  Submit Articles  

2023 © CoinWeek DISCLAIMER: All content within CoinWeek.com is presented for informational purposes only, with no guarantee of accuracy. All News, Articles, Commentary and Opinions are contributed by the author(s), with or without compensation, who are solely responsible for the content, and do not represent CoinWeek Management. CoinWeek does not buy or sell coins or numismatic material and No endorsement or affiliation to or from CoinWeek.com is made.