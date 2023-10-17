United States Mint Seeks Numismatist to Join CCAC

The United States Mint is accepting applications to potentially join the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee (CCAC) as the alotted member specifically qualified to serve on the committee by virtue of their education, training, or experience in numismatics. This process is open to the general public.

The deadline for applying is December 11, 2023, by 5 p.m. Eastern Time.

Applicants should submit a resume and cover letter via email to [email protected] (Attn: Jennifer Warren), describing their reasons for seeking and their qualifications for the position.

If you have any questions or need more information, please contact Jennifer Warren, the United States Mint Liaison to the CCAC, at [email protected] or call (202) 354–7200.

* * *

About the CCAC

In accordance with 31 U.S.C. 5135, the CCAC:

Advises the Secretary of the Treasury on any theme or design proposals relating to circulating coinage, bullion coinage, Congressional Gold Medals, and national and other medals. Advises the Secretary of the Treasury with regards to the events, persons, or places to be commemorated by the issuance of commemorative coins in each of the five calendar years succeeding the year in which a commemorative coin designation is made. Makes recommendations with respect to the mintage level for any commemorative coin recommended.

The CCAC was established in 2003 by Congress under Public Law 108-15.

-courtesy of the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee

About the U.S. Mint

The United States Mint was created by Congress in 1792 and became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. It is the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage and is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce.

The U.S. Mint also produces numismatic products, including Proof, Uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. The Mint’s numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

