During the month of July, CAC-approved coins fared well in live auctions in Dallas and Las Vegas, in addition to performing in many internet sales. Here are a dozen examples, which were selected from a large number of results that could have been listed.

1. 1883 ‘No Cents’ Liberty Head Nickel in Proof 66

On July 3, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved, NGC-certified Proof-66 1883 ‘No Cents’ Liberty Head nickel for $1,019.70. On May 3, Heritage sold a PCGS-certified Proof-66 1883 ‘No Cents’ nickel without a CAC sticker for $690.

2. 1854 Three Cent Silver in MS-65

On July 15, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved, NGC-graded MS-65 1854 Three Cent Silver for $3,960. On Dec. 19, 2021, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-65 1854 Three Cent Silver without a CAC sticker for $1,801.20, less than half as much.

3. 1838-O ‘No Stars’ Half Dime in AU-53

On July 15, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved AU-53 (fifty-three) grade 1838-O ‘No Stars’ half dime for $8,100.

About Uncirculated-grade 1838-O half dimes are not often offered.

On April 23, 2020, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded AU-58 (fifty-eight) 1838-O ‘No Stars’ half dime without a CAC sticker for $6,000. A CAC-approved AU-53 coin thus brought much more than a non-CAC, PCGS-graded AU-58 (fifty-eight) 1838-O half dime. While market levels for these have increased a little from April 2020 to July 2022, this increase could not account for a large part of the premium paid for this CAC-approved half dime.

4. 1892-O Barber Quarter in MS-66

On July 15, in successive lots, Heritage auctioned two PCGS-graded MS-66 1892-O quarters. The CAC-approved 1892-O realized $5,040 and the 1892-O without a CAC sticker realized $2,880. The CAC-approved MS-66 1892-O quarter thus realized 75% more than the non-CAC, PCGS-graded MS-66 1892-O quarter

5. 1918-S Lincoln cent in MS-64 BN

On July 21, a CAC-approved, NGC-graded MS-64 1918-S Lincoln cent sold on eBay for $311.28. On March 22, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-64 1918-S Lincoln without a CAC sticker for $240. Both coins were designated as being ‘Brown’ in color (BN).

6. 1911-S Lincoln Cent in MS-65 RD

On July 24, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved, PCGS-certified MS-65RD 1911-S Lincoln cent for $14,726.80. Four seconds earlier, at 4:11:24 PM Pacific Time, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-certified MS-65RD 1911-S Lincoln cent without a CAC sticker for $2,064.38.

Both coins were designated by PCGS as having ‘full red color’ (RD). The CAC-approved MS-65RD 1911-S cent thus brought more than seven times as much as its non-CAC, PCGS-graded counterpart.

7. 1927-D Peace Dollar in MS-65

On July 24, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-65 grade 1927-D Peace silver dollar for $6,660.50. On July 17, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded MS-65 1927-D Peace dollar without a CAC sticker for $3,937.50.

8. 1928 Peace Dollar in XF-40

On July 24, a CAC-approved XF-40 (forty) grade 1928 Peace silver dollar was sold on eBay for $361.57. On June 15, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded AU-50 (fifty) 1928 Peace dollar without a CAC sticker for $300. A CAC-approved XF-40 grade coin thus sold for 20% more than a non-CAC, PCGS-graded AU-50 (fifty) 1928 dollar.

9. 1861 $20 Double Eagle Gold Coin in AU-58

On July 24, APMEX sold a CAC-approved, NGC-graded AU-58 1861 $20 gold coin for $3,750 on eBay. On Dec. 16, 2021, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded AU-58 1861 $20 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $2,640. Although these increased in value between December 2021 and July 2022, this increase would not account for much of the difference in price between $3,750 and $2,640.

10. 1936-D Columbia Commemorative Half Dollar in MS-68

On July 28, Legend auctioned a CAC-approved MS-68 grade 1936-D Columbia commemorative half dollar for $7,050. On Feb. 25, 2022, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-68 1936-D Columbia half without a CAC sticker for $3,840.