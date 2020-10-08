<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

CoinWeek Streaming News is brought to you by NGC. For information about NGC’s current grading specials and services, as well as to look up certs, pricing information, and current populations, visit www.ngccoin.com.

* * *

On October 8, 2020, Legend Rare Coin Auctions (LRCA) will offer a selection of the finest early U.S. coins from the incomparable Bruce Morelan Collection. Click here to see lots.

Included in this selection is the most expensive rare coin ever sold, the $10 million 1794 Specimen dollar. Also in the sale, the coveted 1804 “Dexter” dollar, and the finest-known 1883 Trade dollar. Moreland’s collection was a love letter to the hobby and denotes a level of taste and sophistication almost unheard of in today’s hobby.

CoinWeek editor Charles Morgan breaks down these lots plus other historically important coins and condition rarities.

* * *

The reviews are in! Charles Morgan and Hubert Walker’s 100 Greatest Modern World Coins has gotten five-star reviews on Amazon and Lou Golino and David T. Alexander both gave the book their highest recommendations. To secure a copy before they sell out, go to our supply site at supplies.coinweek.com.

