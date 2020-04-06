The United States Mint will begin accepting orders for the 2020 American Buffalo One Ounce Gold Proof Coin (product code 20EL) on April 9 at noon EDT.

First issued in 2006, the American Buffalo One Ounce Gold Proof Coin was the first 24-karat gold proof coin ever struck by the Mint and is the collector version of the official United States Mint American Buffalo One Ounce Gold Bullion Coin.

Designs featured on this coin are based on the 1913 Type I Buffalo nickel by sculptor James Earle Fraser. The obverse portrays a profile representation of a Native American with the inscriptions “LIBERTY” and “2020.” The reverse features an American Buffalo (also known as a bison) and the inscriptions “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” “$50,” “1 OZ.,” and “.9999 FINE GOLD.”

In 2020, each coin is now housed in a brown leatherette presentation case with the Mint seal embossed on top and an image of a buffalo foil stamped in a golden color on the pillow insert. A Certificate of Authenticity comes with each coin.

The 2020 American Buffalo One Ounce Gold Proof Coin is priced according to the range in which it appears on the Mint’s Pricing of Numismatic Gold, Commemorative Gold, Platinum, and Palladium Products table. Current pricing information is available here.

The Mint accepts orders at catalog.usmint.gov and 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468). Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order by calling 1-888-321-MINT (6468). Visit catalog.usmint.gov/customer-service/shipping.html for information on shipping options.

This product has no household order limit and no product limit.

* * *

About the United States Mint

The US Mint was created by Congress in 1792 and became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. It is the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage and is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce.

The United States Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. The Mint’s numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

