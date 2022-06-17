2022 United States Mint Silver Proof Set on Sale June 23

The 2022 United States Mint Silver Proof Set will be available for purchase starting on June 23 at noon EDT. This year’s set includes the first five coins in the American Women Quarters Program, the four-year series that celebrates the accomplishments and contributions made by women to the development and history of the United States.

Priced at $105.00 USD, the set includes the following 10 San Francisco-minted coins:

Five American Women Quarters Program Coins with reverse designs honoring Maya Angelou , Dr. Sally Ride , Wilma Mankiller , Nina Otero-Warren , and Anna May Wong . The obverse of each coin in this series depicts a portrait of George Washington , originally composed and sculpted by Laura Gardin Fraser as a candidate design for the 1932 quarter , which honored the bicentennial of George Washington’s birth. Inscriptions are “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “2022.”

, Dr. , , , and . The obverse of each coin in this series depicts a portrait of , originally composed and sculpted by as a candidate design for the , which honored the bicentennial of George Washington’s birth. Inscriptions are “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “2022.” One Native American $1 Coin with a reverse design honoring the contributions of Ely S. Parker of the Tonawanda Seneca , who is depicted in his Army uniform, serving as military secretary to General Ulysses S. Grant during the Civil War. During the surrender at Appomattox , Parker rendered formal surrender documents in his own hand. He is shown with a quill pen, book, and likeness of his signature—symbols of his experience as an expert communicator, and his graceful penmanship. The inscriptions “TONAWANDA SENECA” and “HA-SA-NO-AN-DA” recognize his tribe and birth name. Additional inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA” and “$1.” The obverse design retains the central figure Sacagawea carrying her infant son, Jean Baptiste . Inscriptions are “LIBERTY” and “IN GOD WE TRUST.” The year of minting, mint mark, and inscription “E PLURIBUS UNUM” are incused on the edge of the coins.

with a reverse design honoring the contributions of of the , who is depicted in his Army uniform, serving as military secretary to General during the Civil War. During the surrender at , Parker rendered formal surrender documents in his own hand. He is shown with a quill pen, book, and likeness of his signature—symbols of his experience as an expert communicator, and his graceful penmanship. The inscriptions “TONAWANDA SENECA” and “HA-SA-NO-AN-DA” recognize his tribe and birth name. Additional inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA” and “$1.” The obverse design retains the central figure carrying her infant son, . Inscriptions are “LIBERTY” and “IN GOD WE TRUST.” The year of minting, mint mark, and inscription “E PLURIBUS UNUM” are incused on the edge of the coins. One silver Kennedy half dollar

One silver Roosevelt dime

One Jefferson nickel

One Lincoln penny

The quarters, dime, and half dollar are all struck in 99.9 percent fine silver.

For 2022, the new image on the front of the carton features a traditional design in black with a textured background and a close-up of the eagle on the reverse of the half dollar. The images on the back of the carton include photographs of all five 2022 American Women Quarters Program honorees and partial coin images of the obverse of the Kennedy half dollar, Lincoln penny, Jefferson nickel, Roosevelt dime, and Native American $1 Coin. A certificate of authenticity is also included with each set.

To set up a REMIND ME alert for this set, please visit catalog.usmint.gov/silver-proof-set-2022-22RH.html (product code 22RH).

The United States Mint Silver Proof Set may also be purchased through the Product Enrollment Program. Enrollments work like a magazine subscription. Sign up once and you will receive the next product released in the series after the date of your registration, then continue to receive products until you end your enrollment. Visit catalog.usmint.gov/silver-proof-set-enrollment-MV.html to learn more.

* * *

About the United States Mint

The US Mint was created by Congress in 1792 and became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. It is the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage and is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce.

The United States Mint also produces numismatic products, including Proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. The Mint’s numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

