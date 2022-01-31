Treasury Secretary Appoints Dr. Lawrence Brown to Chair CCAC

On Friday, January 28, the United States Mint announced that the Secretary of the Treasury has appointed Dr. Lawrence S. Brown as the next Chairperson of the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee (CCAC), effective January 30, 2022. The CCAC Chairperson is appointed from among the current members and serves a one-year term.

Dr. Brown was appointed to the CCAC in 2019 as one of three members representing the interests of the general public in the coinage of the United States.

A life-long numismatist, Dr. Brown traces his fascination with coins back to his adolescence in Brooklyn, New York, where he found himself fascinated with the various ways in which history could be captured on such a small canvas. His focus is on modern circulating and commemorative coins.

A Vietnam veteran, Dr. Brown serves as Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine and Healthcare Policy and Research, Weill Medical College, Cornell University. He is Chief Executive Officer at START Treatment and Recovery Centers in Brooklyn, New York.

The CCAC was established by an Act of Congress in 2003. It advises the Secretary of the Treasury on theme or design proposals relating to circulating coinage, bullion coinage, Congressional Gold Medals, and other medals produced by the United States Mint. The CCAC also makes commemorative coin recommendations to the Secretary and advises on the events, persons, or places to be commemorated, as well as on the mintage levels and proposed designs.

The CCAC is subject to the authority of the Secretary of the Treasury. The United States Mint is responsible for providing necessary and appropriate administrative support, technical services, and advice. The CCAC submits an annual report to Congress and the Secretary of the Treasury, describing its activities and providing recommendations.

About the United States Mint

The US Mint was created by Congress in 1792 and became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. It is the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage and is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce.

The United States Mint also produces numismatic products, including Proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. The Mint’s numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

