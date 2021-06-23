New Eagle Silver & Gold Launch First; Household Order Limits Revised

During the initial pre-order window for the 2021 Morgan and Peace dollars, the United States Mint experienced an extraordinarily high volume of BOT traffic. These BOTs were programmed to conduct technology-driven transactions that caused significant interference with many transactions by Mint customers.

To address the issue, the Mint paused the pre-order windows for the remaining Morgan and Peace products until the BOT issues could be resolved. The Mint has now identified a solution that we expect will mitigate most of the issues caused by BOT traffic. Although we are working diligently to put that solution in place, the launch dates for American Eagle Silver and Gold Coins will also be affected. To further increase the opportunity to purchase these high-demand products, the Mint will also adjust the household order limits for the new American Eagle Silver and Gold coins and the remaining Morgan and Peace silver dollars. While these steps will mitigate the impact of BOT traffic and improve overall access to these very popular products, the supply of silver still limits the U.S. Mint’s ability to completely satisfy demand. As a result, not everyone will be able to purchase the coins of their choice.

The revised launch schedules are presented below. Please note the decision to move the American Eagle Silver and Gold product launches ahead of the remaining Morgan and Peace pre-order windows. This decision was based on the Morgan and Peace products’ unavailability to ship until October. Moving up the American Eagle products creates the least disruption for our customers. Our intent is to greatly improve our ability to deliver the utmost positive U.S. Mint experience that our customers deserve.

The launch dates for the newly-redesigned American Eagle Silver and Gold Coins are as follows:

American Eagle SILVER PROOF COIN – W (21EAN): originally scheduled to go on sale 7/1, will now go on sale 7/20

American Eagle GOLD PROOF 1 OZ (21EBN), GOLD PROOF 1/2 OZ (21ECN), GOLD PROOF 1/4 OZ. (21EDN), GOLD PROOF 1/10 OZ. (21EEN), and GOLD PROOF 4-COIN SET (21EFN): originally scheduled to go on sale 7/8, will now go on sale 7/29

American Eagle GOLD PROOF 1/10 OZ 2-COIN SET (NUMBERED COA) (21XK): originally scheduled to go on sale 7/29 will now go on sale 8/5

American Eagle SILVER PROOF COIN – S (21EMN): on-sale date moved up from 8/16 to 8/12

The pre-order windows for the remaining Morgan and Peace silver dollars are as follows:

Morgan Dollars – SF and D (21XF, 21XG): order window is now 8/3 – 8/17

Morgan Dollar Philly and Peace Dollar (21XE, 21XH): order window is now 8/10 – 8/24

The updated Household Order Limits are as follows:

American Eagle SILVER PROOF COIN (W) – New Design: 3

American Eagle GOLD PROOF 1/10 OZ 2-COIN SET (NUMBERED COA): 1

American Eagle SILVER PROOF COIN (S): 3

American Eagle SILVER UNCIRCULATED (W): 3

Morgan Dollar (SF): 3

Morgan Dollar (D): 3

Morgan Dollar Philly: 3

Peace Dollar: 3

* * *

About the United States Mint

The US Mint was created by Congress in 1792 and became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. It is the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage and is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce.

The United States Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. The Mint’s numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.