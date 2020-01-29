The United States Mint announces 2020 revisions to include price increases for the Platinum Proof coins within the Numismatic Gold, Commemorative Gold, Platinum, and Palladium Products Grid.

US Mint Price Increases

The complete 2020 Pricing of Numismatic Gold, Commemorative Gold, Platinum, and Palladium Products Grid will be available on a PDF Table Based on Spot Price Ranges

Pricing can vary weekly depending upon the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) gold, platinum, and palladium prices weekly average. The pricing for all United States Mint numismatic gold, platinum, and palladium products is evaluated every Wednesday and modified as necessary.

