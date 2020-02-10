WHAT:

The U.S. Mint will participate in an event to celebrate the release of the America the Beautiful Quarters Program coin honoring the National Park of American Samoa. The coin’s reverse image showcases a Samoan fruit bat mother hanging in a tree with her pup. Following the ceremony, $10 rolls of newly minted National Park of American Samoa quarters will be available for exchange.

WHEN:

Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at 10 a.m. (SST)

WHERE:

Su’igaula o le Atuvasa

Utulei Beach Park

Route 1

Utulei, AS 96799

WHO:

David Ryder , Director, United States Mint

, Director, United States Mint Lt. Governor Lemanu Palepoi Sialega Mauga

Amata Coleman Radewagen , Congresswoman

, Congresswoman Fiu Saelua , Chief of Staff, Governor’s Office (Emcee)

, Chief of Staff, Governor’s Office (Emcee) Stanley (Stan) Austin , Regional Director, Pacific West Region

, Regional Director, Pacific West Region Scott Burch , Superintendent, National Park of American Samoa

, Superintendent, National Park of American Samoa Richard Masters, United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program

The National Park of American Samoa quarter is the 51st release in the United States Mint America the Beautiful Quarters Program, a 12-year initiative that honors 56 national parks and other national sites authorized by Public Law 110-456. Each year until 2020, the public will see five new national sites depicted on the reverses of the America the Beautiful Quarters. A final coin will be released in 2021. The United States Mint is issuing these quarters in the order in which the national sites were officially established.

* * *

About the United States Mint

The United States Mint was created by Congress in 1792 and became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. It is the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage and is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce.

The U.S. Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. The Mint’s numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

