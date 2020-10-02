New designs will be featured on bullion and collectible coins in 2021

On Thursday, October 1, the United States Mint unveiled new reverse designs for bullion and collectible versions of American Eagle Gold and Silver Coins. 2021 marks the 35th Anniversary of the American Eagle coin program, and the new designs will begin appearing on these coins in midyear 2021.

“These beautiful designs build on the United States Mint’s heritage of artistic excellence and fortify the American Eagle Coin Program’s status as an icon in the numismatic and art worlds,” said Mint Director David J. Ryder.

Redesigned American Eagle Gold Reverse

The design depicts a portrait of an eagle. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” “50 DOLLARS,” and “1 OZ. FINE GOLD.” Mint Artistic Infusion Program (AIP) designer Jennie Norris created the design that was sculpted by Mint Medallic Artist Renata Gordon.

Ms. Norris, a former volunteer raptor handler, drew inspiration for her design from her deep connection with wildlife, noting that, “The American Eagle is such a noble bird. I was hoping to capture the intensity of his stare through the close cropping. His gaze speaks of pride and wisdom passed down through generations of time.”

Redesigned American Eagle Silver Reverse

The design depicts a single eagle coming in for a landing, carrying an oak branch as if to add it to a nest. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” “1 OZ. FINE SILVER,” and “ONE DOLLAR.” AIP designer Emily Damstra created the design, which was sculpted by Mint Medallic Artist Michael Gaudioso.

Reflecting on her design, Ms. Damstra commented: “My inspiration for this design grew from a desire to show our national bird—with all of the values it embodies—in a unique way that could also convey traits such as diligence, cooperation, care, and protection.”

Visit www.usmint.gov/news/image-library/american-eagle-coins to view the new designs.

The obverses of the redesigned American Eagle Gold and Silver Coins will continue to bear versions of the historic designs that have been featured on these coins for more than three decades. The gold coin obverse will display a refreshed depiction of the 1907 design by renowned sculptor Augustus Saint-Gaudens, while the obverse of the silver coin will display a refreshed depiction of the 1916 “Walking Liberty” design by famed sculptor Adolph A. Weinman.

The San Francisco-minted 2020 American Eagle One Ounce Silver Proof Coin (20EM) and the West Point-minted 2020 American Eagle One Ounce Gold Uncirculated Coin (20EH) will be the last issues of these coins featuring the current design.

The 2020 American Eagle One Ounce Silver Proof Coin (20EM) bearing San Francisco’s S mintmark will go on sale October 13, 2020, and the 2020 American Eagle One Ounce Gold Uncirculated Coin (20EH) on November 19, 2020. To sign up for Remind Me alerts, visit:

