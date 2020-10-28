US Mint Opens Sales for Rolls, Bags of Massachusetts American Innovation $1 Coins Oct. 29

The United States Mint will accept orders for rolls and bags of uncirculated Massachusetts American Innovation $1 Coins beginning on October 29 at noon EDT. Available product options and pricing are below.

The American Innovation $1 Coin Program is a multi-year series featuring distinctive reverse designs that pay homage to America’s ingenuity and celebrate the pioneering efforts of individuals or groups from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. territories.

The Massachusetts $1 Coin is the second release of 2020. Its reverse design recognizes the invention of the telephone and depicts the dial of an early rotary telephone. Inscriptions are “MASSACHUSETTS,” “TELE-PHONE,” and “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.” The year of minting (“2020”), mintmark (“P” or “D”), and the inscription “E PLURIBUS UNUM” are incused on the coin’s edge. The reverse design was created by Mint Artistic Infusion Program (AIP) artist Emily Damstra and sculpted by Mint Medallic artist Eric David Custer.

American Innovation $1 Coins feature a common obverse design that depicts a dramatic representation of the Statue of Liberty in profile with the inscriptions “IN GOD WE TRUST” and “$1.” The obverse also includes a privy mark of a stylized gear, representing industry and innovation. The obverse design was created by AIP artist Phebe Hemphill and sculpted by Medallic artist Justin Kunz.

To sign up for Remind Me alerts, visit catalog.usmint.gov/american-innovation-1-coin-2020-rolls-and-bags-massachusetts-MASTER_INNOVATIONMA.html. For all products available in the American Innovation $1 Coin Program, visit catalog.usmint.gov.

To reduce the risk of employee exposure to COVID-19 in the workplace, the Mint’s sales centers are closed until further notice. Additionally, due to operational adjustments in response to COVID-19, our customer service representatives are available to assist with any questions you may have but are unable to accept credit card information or place your order over the phone. Please use our website for all order placements at this time.

