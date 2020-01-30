At 12:00 pm (EST) today, the United States Mint will release the third and final coin of the Preamble to the Declaration of Independence Platinum Eagle set. This one ounce .9995 platinum coin has a face value of $100 USD and is being offered for $1,545.

In this CoinWeek Streaming News video, Charles Morgan discusses the coin and how the series has performed so far, including a quick recap of recent prices paid for the 2018 and 2019 issues.

Charles also contrasts the popularity of this series to another U.S. Mint bullion semi-numismatic coin, the one-ounce Palladium Eagle.

For further insights into this coin and the series, check out our recently published feature article “Upcoming 2020 “Happiness” American Platinum Eagle Concludes Lukewarm Three-Coin Run” by NLG Award-winning writer Joshua McMorrow-Hernandez.

