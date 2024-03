(n.)

Slang.

“Brown Pack” is the name given to the packaging of Proof silver-clad Eisenhower dollars manufactured between 1971 and 1974. The term refers to the brown, woodgrain-print box used to house the plastic lens holding the silver Proof coin.

Brown Pack Ikes sold for $10 each – an unheard-of price at the time. Criticism for the pricing scheme grew louder when the United States Congress diverted a portion of the proceeds to help fund the private Eisenhower College in 1974.

Discovery of the Nixon Presentation Dollar