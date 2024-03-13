Stack’s Bowers Spring 2024 Rarities Night Preview – Minor Coins

By Charles Morgan for CoinWeek …..



On Tuesday, March 26, 2024, Stack’s Bowers will conduct its Rarities Night sale of the Spring 2024 Showcase Auction at Griffin Studios in Costa Mesa, California. I have actively reviewed major auctions dating back to my first years at CoinWeek in the early 2010s, and I must say that this is one of the most stacked auctions for important coins that I’ve seen. This sale has so much going for it that I worry that this auction preview will sell short how I truly feel about the offerings. There’s something here for collectors of both classic and modern coins. Rarities, conditional rarities, and PQ eye appeal pieces fall squarely in the condition census are all on offer.

This is a collector’s auction, and if you are a serious collector, then you owe it to yourself to spend an afternoon with this catalog.

Minor Coins

Under the rubric of “minor” coins, the March 26 Rarities Night session offers important large cents, ultra-premium Lincoln Wheat cents, and three significant Buffalo nickels.

Lot 4008: 1793 Wreath Cap Cent, S-8, Vine and Bars Edge, MS64+BN (NGC)

Lot 4009: 1794 Liberty Cap Cent, S-24, Apple Cheek, MS64+BN (NGC) CMQ

Lot 4023: 1918 Lincoln Cent, MS68RD (PCGS) CMQ

Lot 4052: 1916 Buffalo Nickel, Doubled Die Obverse, MS61 (NGC)

Lot 4060: 1936-D Buffalo Nickel, MS68 (NGC)

Lot 4061: 1938-D Buffalo Nickel, MS68 (PCGS)