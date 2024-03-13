Classic Head Half Cent, 1809-1836 | CoinWeek

The Classic Head half cent represents a period of significant change for the United States Mint.

Robert Patterson, a respected scholar with ties to Third President Thomas Jefferson, was appointed Mint Director in 1805. As Director, he was instrumental in the ascension of John Reich to the position of Second Engraver under Chief Engraver Robert Scot.

Reich came to this country from Germany as an indentured servant to get away from the Napoleonic Wars. Patterson gave to the talented Reich the responsibility of revamping the designs of U.S. coins, a task applied to the half cent for the 1809 issue. Reich was an assistant under Engraver Robert Scot, who apparently was unwilling to give Reich the same credit for his abilities as did both the Mint Director and the President. After not receiving a pay raise in the nearly 10 years since his appointment, and seeing his designs modified by Scot during his tenure, Reich resigned from the Mint in 1817.

But while he worked there, Reich made a number of contributions to American coin design. Notable among them was his design of the half cent.

Classic Head Half Cent Years Of Issue: 1809-36 Mintage (Business Strikes): High: 1,154,572 (1809); Low: 51,000 (1832, Estimated mintage) Mintage (Proof): None reported or known, 1809-1829; ±25 (1831-1836, estimated) Alloy: Copper Weight: 5.44 g Diameter: 23.50 mm Edge: Plain OBV and REV Designer John Reich, modified by Robert Scot and William Kneass

