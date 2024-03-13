Classic Head Half Cent, 1809-1836 | CoinWeek

What Not Online Auctions

Classic Head Half Cent. Image: Stack's Bowers / Adobe Stock.
Classic Head Half Cent. Image: Stack’s Bowers / Adobe Stock.

The Classic Head half cent represents a period of significant change for the United States Mint.

Robert Patterson, a respected scholar with ties to Third President Thomas Jefferson, was appointed Mint Director in 1805. As Director, he was instrumental in the ascension of John Reich to the position of Second Engraver under Chief Engraver Robert Scot.

Reich came to this country from Germany as an indentured servant to get away from the Napoleonic Wars. Patterson gave to the talented Reich the responsibility of revamping the designs of U.S. coins, a task applied to the half cent for the 1809 issue. Reich was an assistant under Engraver Robert Scot, who apparently was unwilling to give Reich the same credit for his abilities as did both the Mint Director and the President. After not receiving a pay raise in the nearly 10 years since his appointment, and seeing his designs modified by Scot during his tenure, Reich resigned from the Mint in 1817.

But while he worked there, Reich made a number of contributions to American coin design. Notable among them was his design of the half cent.

The Tide Turns Against the Half Cent

This is an image of a 1811 Classic Head Half Cent from the Eliasberg Collection
1811 Classic Head Half Cent from the Eliasberg Collection. Image: GreatCollections.

How Much Are Classic Head Half Cents Worth?

Varieties

CoinWeek Exclusive Coverage of the Classic Head Half Cent

Design

Coin Specifications

Classic Head Half Cent
Years Of Issue: 1809-36
Mintage (Business Strikes): High: 1,154,572 (1809); Low: 51,000 (1832, Estimated mintage)
Mintage (Proof): None reported or known, 1809-1829; ±25 (1831-1836, estimated)
Alloy: Copper
Weight: 5.44 g
Diameter: 23.50 mm
Edge: Plain
OBV and REV Designer John Reich, modified by Robert Scot and William Kneass

References

CoinWeek Notes presents expert analysis and insights from Charles Morgan and Hubert Walker, the award-winning editors of CoinWeek.com.
