Draped Bust Half Dime, Heraldic Eagle (1800-1805) : CoinWeek

Half Dime Returns with New Reverse Design

Following a two-year gap in production, the mintage of half dimes resumed in 1800. The obverse portrait of Liberty remained, though slightly updated, but the reverse was extensively modified. Most noticeable, and giving name to the type, was the change of the eagle to the outstretched wing, heraldic style copied from the Great Seal of the United States.

This design was first used on gold quarter eagles and half eagles, and then dimes and dollars, in the late 1790s. The Union Shield across the body of the eagle uses horizontal parallel lines, called azures, to represent the color blue. The bottom part of the shield uses vertical parallel lines, called pales, to represent red stripes, while the alternating open spaces represent white stripes.

Either because of limited demand from bullion depositors or the inability of the United States Mint to produce the denomination in quantity, relatively low numbers of half dimes were produced in the early 1800s. Few have survived, perhaps lost in the normal conduct of business or melted in subsequent times as silver bullion. Mintage of this series of half dimes never exceeded 40,000 pieces, and none were produced in 1804. After the 1805 issue, half dimes were not produced again until 1829, in the new Capped Bust design by William Kneass.

How Much Are Draped Bust Half Dimes Struck Between 1800 and 1805 Worth?

Several hundred half dimes have been certified, more dated 1800 than for any other year of the type. A few of the 1800 coins have been certified as prooflike. Prices of Heraldic Eagle half dimes are lower than comparable grades of the Small Eagle half dimes but still expensive, even as Very Fine.

Coin Specifications

Country: United States of America Year Of Issue: 1794-95 Denomination: Half Dime (Five Cents USD) Mint Mark: None (Philadelphia) Mintage: High: 40,000 (1800); Low: 3,060 (1802) Alloy: .892 silver, .108 copper Weight: ±1.35 g Diameter: ±16.5 mm Edge: Reeded OBV Designer: Robert Scot REV Designer: Robert Scot Quality: Business Strike