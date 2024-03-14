NGC Early Releases

HomeUS Coins1938-D Buffalo Nickel : A Collector's Guide

1938-D Buffalo Nickel : A Collector’s Guide

CoinWeek Notes
By CoinWeek Notes
1938-D Buffalo Nickel. Image: Stack's Bowers / CoinWeek.
1938-D Buffalo Nickel. Image: Stack’s Bowers / CoinWeek.

The 1938-D Buffalo nickel was the last issue in the Buffalo nickel series that had started in 1913. Production began in January and ended at the end of April. During this period, the United States Mint was engaged in a design competition to place Founding Father and President Thomas Jefferson on the nickel and discontinue the Indian Head design. After the public became aware that a new nickel design was to be released, many began to hoard this issue.

* * *

Market Data and Noteworthy Specimens

BU roll (40 coins) from the Larry H. Miller Collection sold by Stack’s Bowers, 12/20, Lot 1531, $1,140. (NGC MS68, pop 17, 8/2012-11/2013- 9 with *).

Top Population: PCGS MS68+ (6, 3/2024). NGC MS68+ (7, 3/2024). CAC MS68 (14:0 stickered:graded, 3/2024).

  • PCGS MS68+ #47257856: Stack’s Bowers, March 26, 2024, Lot 4061 – View. Crescent toning at top of rim (obverse) and bottom of the rim (reverse).
  • PCGS MS68 CAC #43482426: Legend Rare Coin Auctions, July 27, 2012, Lot 30 – View. Attractively toned.
  • NGC MS68*: “The George Gardner”, Stack’s Bowers, November 6, 2013, Lot 318 – $7.755.
  • NGC MS68*: Stack’s Bowers, August 7, 2012, Lot 11278 – $15,500 Reserve Not Met. Nicely toned.

1938-D/D Buffalo Nickel, RPM-2

  • NGC MS68: “The George Gardner”, offered by Stack’s Bowers, November 6, 2013, Lot 319 – $7,050.
  • PCGS MS67+ #47956271: Heritage Auctions, July 20, 2023, Lot 3450 – View.

1938-D/S Buffalo Nickel

Design

Designer

Coin Specifications

Country: United States of America
Year Of Issue: 1938
Denomination: Five Cents (USD)
Mint Mark: D (Denver)
Mintage: 7,020,000
Alloy: 75% Copper, 25% Nickel
Weight: 5.00 g
Diameter: 21.10 mm
Edge: Plain
OBV Designer: James Earle Fraser
REV Designer: James Earle Fraser
Quality: Business Strike

Sources

CoinWeek Notes
CoinWeek Notes
CoinWeek Notes presents expert analysis and insights from Charles Morgan and Hubert Walker, the award-winning editors of CoinWeek.com.
Previous article
Drummer Boy Quarter – What Is It?
Next article
1870-CC Liberty Head Double Eagle : A Collector’s Guide

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PCGS Set Registry

AU Capital Management US gold Coins

David Lawrence Rare Coins Auctions