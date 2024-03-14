1938-D Buffalo Nickel : A Collector’s Guide

The 1938-D Buffalo nickel was the last issue in the Buffalo nickel series that had started in 1913. Production began in January and ended at the end of April. During this period, the United States Mint was engaged in a design competition to place Founding Father and President Thomas Jefferson on the nickel and discontinue the Indian Head design. After the public became aware that a new nickel design was to be released, many began to hoard this issue.

* * *

Market Data and Noteworthy Specimens

BU roll (40 coins) from the Larry H. Miller Collection sold by Stack’s Bowers, 12/20, Lot 1531, $1,140. (NGC MS68, pop 17, 8/2012-11/2013- 9 with *).

Top Population: PCGS MS68+ (6, 3/2024). NGC MS68+ (7, 3/2024). CAC MS68 (14:0 stickered:graded, 3/2024).

PCGS MS68+ #47257856: Stack’s Bowers, March 26, 2024, Lot 4061 – View. Crescent toning at top of rim (obverse) and bottom of the rim (reverse).

Stack’s Bowers, March 26, 2024, Lot 4061 – View. Crescent toning at top of rim (obverse) and bottom of the rim (reverse). PCGS MS68 CAC #43482426: Legend Rare Coin Auctions, July 27, 2012, Lot 30 – View. Attractively toned.

Legend Rare Coin Auctions, July 27, 2012, Lot 30 – View. Attractively toned. NGC MS68*: “The George Gardner”, Stack’s Bowers, November 6, 2013, Lot 318 – $7.755.

“The George Gardner”, Stack’s Bowers, November 6, 2013, Lot 318 – $7.755. NGC MS68*: Stack’s Bowers, August 7, 2012, Lot 11278 – $15,500 Reserve Not Met. Nicely toned.

1938-D/D Buffalo Nickel, RPM-2

NGC MS68: “The George Gardner”, offered by Stack’s Bowers, November 6, 2013, Lot 319 – $7,050.

“The George Gardner”, offered by Stack’s Bowers, November 6, 2013, Lot 319 – $7,050. PCGS MS67+ #47956271: Heritage Auctions, July 20, 2023, Lot 3450 – View.

1938-D/S Buffalo Nickel

Design

Designer

Coin Specifications

Country: United States of America Year Of Issue: 1938 Denomination: Five Cents (USD) Mint Mark: D (Denver) Mintage: 7,020,000 Alloy: 75% Copper, 25% Nickel Weight: 5.00 g Diameter: 21.10 mm Edge: Plain OBV Designer: James Earle Fraser REV Designer: James Earle Fraser Quality: Business Strike

Sources