Witter Coin Works With CAC Grading to Offer WitterBricks

Witter Coin of San Francisco will soon launch WitterBrick, described by company officials as “a creative program that will energize both current and new collectors with an exhilarating way of building incredible coin collections.”

Similar to the concept of buying sealed packs of trading cards, WitterBrick will offer sealed boxes of carefully-selected, vintage and modern U.S. coins that showcase their rich history and numismatic significance. Every coin in WitterBrick will be graded and certified by CAC Grading (CACG).

“There are four foundational pillars to each WitterBrick package: an emphasis on vintage U.S. numismatics; high-quality CACG coins; collecting strategy with an online WitterBrick Registry competition, and a combination of coins offering solid value unmatched by our competitors that is independently verified by CPG, the Greysheet’s Collector’s Price Guidance Value,” stated Seth Chandler, owner of Witter Coin and the company’s chief numismatist.

“Every coin offered in the WitterBrick releases will be authenticated, graded, and encapsulated by the respected CACG service to underscore our commitment to providing customers with the ultimate level of trust, value, credibility, and quality,” he emphasized.

Chandler is handpicking each coin in the program, examining so far over 25,000 coins with a combined value well over $1 million. His signature is on the back of each specially designed CACG label to indicate he stands behind each WitterBrick coin.

“The idea of repackaged coins at a set price is not new. But we have worked on this for almost a year to create a different approach and set a new standard,” explained Joe Pielago, Vice President of Witter Coin. “After each coin is hand selected by Seth and graded by CACG experts, they will be strategically randomized into WitterBrick boxes with an emphasis on curating an incredible group of coins no matter which brick you open.”

CACG will confirm the boxes and seal them, readying them for distribution from Witter Coin.

“The strategy we use in randomizing coins focuses on avoiding the disappointing experiences encountered with some of the other brands in the market,” stated Pielago.

The first release of WitterBrick is expected to be available in August and will include many pre-1933 gold coins, high-quality Morgan Dollars, and other sought-after U.S. type coins and numismatic treasures.

For additional information, updates, and to be notified when WitterBrick is available, visit www.WitterBrick.com to enter your email for a chance to receive a special WitterBrick sample slab.

