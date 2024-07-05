Gem Proof Three-Cent Nickels in DLRC Red Carpet Rarities Auction

The Sunday, July 14 Auction from DLRC (David Lawrence Rare Coins) is live and features over 500 lots – including more than 200 No Reserve and 40 Recently Reduced. Some of the rare coins in this auction include a tied-for-finest 1854 Seated Liberty Half Dollar PCGS MS66 (Arrows); a scarce BU 1919-S Walking Liberty Half Dollar PCGS/CAC MS64+; a slider 1798 Draped Bust silver dollar PCGS AU58 (Large Eagle); an original 1925 Peace Dollar PCGS/CAC MS67+; a low-mintage early eagle 1801 $10 PCGS AU50; and a key date 1920-S Indian Head Eagle $10 gold coin PCGS/CAC AU58.

Browse and bid before the auction closes on Sunday, July 14.

Gem Proof Three-Cent Nickels in Red Carpet Rarities Auction 21

Red Carpet Rarities Auction #21 closes on Thursday, July 11. This auction features 56 lots from the D.L. Hansen Collection, including such highlights as a near-finest 1902 Indian Head Cent PCGS MS67+ RD; a key first-year 1865 Three-Cent Nickel Proof CACG PR65; a Proof-only Gem 1877 Three-Cent Nickel CACG PR65+; a rare 1806 Draped Bust Half Dollar PCGS MS65 (Pointed 6, Stems); a key date 1884-S Morgan Dollar PCGS MS63; and a low-mintage 1873 Liberty Head $10 gold eagle PCGS AU53.

Ready to Sell Your Three-Cent Nickels? Let DLRC Help

Like the Gem Proof D.L. Hansen Collection Three-Cent Nickels offered in the auctions above, DLRC always needs coins. When you are ready to sell, we’re here for you. David Lawrence offers three options that provide maximum flexibility to meet your needs while providing the highest quality personal service in the industry:

You can sell your coins to us outright. You can consign your coins. You can participate in our Guaranteed Auction Program.

DLRC Consignment Special

Check out our Collector Consignment Special. We are offering the following options that can be combined, or adjusted for your specific needs:

Maximum Returns – For coins over $10,000, consign with a reserve and receive 90% or consign with no reserve and receive 92%.

Immediate Cash Advance – For collections over $10,000, receive an immediate cash advance of up to 75% on unreserved consignments.

Fastest Turnaround – We will get your coins to auction within three to five business days of receipt, ending in approximately two weeks.

Standard terms still apply:

Coins from $1,000 to $10,000 – consign with a reserve and receive 85%; consign with no reserve and receive 90% No fee guarantee – no listing fees, no imaging fees, and no buyback fees Fast payment – payment within 30 days of sale; for this promotion, we can accelerate payment to two weeks in most cases

* * *