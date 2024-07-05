What Not Online Auctions

CAC Coins and CACG Bring Higher Premiums in June 2024

In addition to faring well in internet sales during the month of June, CAC-approved and CACG-certified coins brought impressive premiums in live auctions in Dallas County, Texas and Orange County, California. Here are 10 examples, which were selected from a larger number of results that could have been listed.

1. 1808 Half Eagle in AU55

On June 2, DLRC (David Lawrence Rare Coins) sold a CACG-graded AU55 1808 $5 gold coin for $16,250. On June 16, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded AU55 1808 $5 gold coin for $10,663.88. On April 14, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded AU58 1808 $5 gold coin for $10,780.

2. 1942 Washington Quarter Proof in Proof 68

1942 Washington Quarter Proof. Image: GreatCollections.
1942 Washington Quarter Proof. Image: GreatCollections.

On June 9, GreatCollections sold a CACG-certified Proof 68 1942 quarter for $3,575. These do not sell very often. On July 30, 2023, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-certified PR68 1942 quarter without a CAC sticker for $2,921.60. Market levels for these were higher in July 2023 than they were in June 2024.

3. 1897-S Morgan Dollar in MS67

1897-S Morgan Dollar. Image: Heritage Auctions / CoinWeek.
1897-S Morgan Dollar. Image: Heritage Auctions / CoinWeek.

On June 13, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved MS67 1897-S Morgan silver dollar for $10,800. On February 9, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS67 1897-S Morgan silver dollar without a CAC sticker for $7,800.

4. 1934-S Peace Dollar in MS66

1934-S Peace Dollar. Image: Heritage Auctions / CoinWeek.
1934-S Peace Dollar. Image: Heritage Auctions / CoinWeek.

On June 13, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved MS66 grade 1934-S Peace silver dollar for $38,400. These do not trade often. On Jan. 14, 2022, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS66 1934-S Peace dollar without a CAC sticker for $26,400. Market levels for these were not higher in June 2024 than they were in January 2022.

5. 1913 Indian Head Quarter Eagle in MS65

1913 Indian Head Quarter Eagle. Image: Heritage Auctions / CoinWeek.
1913 Indian Head Quarter Eagle. Image: Heritage Auctions / CoinWeek.

On June 14, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved MS65 grade 1913 $2.5 gold coin for $12,600. On June 18, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a PCGS-graded MS65 1913 $2.5 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $6,000, less than half as much.

6. 1936 York County Tercentenary Commemorative Half Dollar in MS67

1936 York Commemorative Half Dollar. Image: GreatCollections.
1936 York Tercentenary Commemorative Half Dollar. Image: GreatCollections.

On June 16, GreatCollections sold a CACG-graded MS67 1936 York County, Maine, commemorative half dollar for $533.50. On June 9, GreatCollections sold two non-CAC, PCGS-graded MS67 1936 York County, Maine, commemorative half dollars for $255.20 and $298.10, respectively. On June 26, Stack’s Bowers sold a PCGS-graded MS67 1936 York County, Maine, commemorative half dollar without a CAC sticker for $264.

7. 1893-O Morgan Dollar in MS64

1893-O Morgan Dollar. Image: Stack's Bowers / CoinWeek.
1893-O Morgan Dollar. Image: Stack’s Bowers / CoinWeek.

On June 18, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved MS64 grade 1893-O silver dollar for $30,000. This CACG premium was not a fluke. Other CAC-approved MS64 grade 1893-O Morgans have brought more than $25,000 at auction. On May 7, 2023, Heritage sold another with a CAC sticker for $27,600. On Jan. 14, 2024, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS64 1893-O, without a CAC sticker, for $13,380. On August 23, 2022, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a PCGSgraded MS64 1893-O without a CAC sticker for $13,200.

8. 1912 Indian Head Quarter Eagle in MS65

1912 Indian Head Quarter Eagle. Image: Stack's Bowers / CoinWeek.
1912 Indian Head Quarter Eagle. Image: Stack’s Bowers / CoinWeek.

On June 18, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved, NGC-graded MS65 1912 $2.5 gold coin for $19,200. Five days earlier, on June 13, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS65 1912 $2.5 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $7,800.

9. 1852-O Liberty Head Double Eagle in MS61

1852-O Liberty Head Double Eagle. Image: Stack's Bowers / CoinWeek.
1852-O Liberty Head Double Eagle. Image: Stack’s Bowers / CoinWeek.

On June 18, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved MS61 grade 1852-O $20 gold coin for $63,000. On March 26, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a PCGS-graded MS61 1852-O $20 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $33,600, barely more than half as much.

10. 1856-S Liberty Head Half Eagle in AU53

On June 23, GreatCollections sold a CACG-graded AU53 1856-S $5 gold coin for $3,025. On June 19, Stack’s Bowers sold a PCGS-graded AU53 1856-S $5 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $2,040. On June 9, GreatCollections sold an NGC-graded AU53 1856-S $20 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $1,447.66.

Premiums for CAC-approved and CACG-certified coins in the month of May 2024

CAC
CAChttps://www.cacgrading.com/
CAC was founded by leading members of the numismatic community, including John Albanese, a respected authority on coin grading and the rare coin market. The CAC GREEN Label signifies that a coin has met Certified Acceptance Corporation's stringent grading standards. Coins are accepted through CAC Submission Centers. These are knowledgeable dealers who will assist you with your submission and the associated guidelines.
