CAC Coins and CACG Bring Higher Premiums in June 2024

In addition to faring well in internet sales during the month of June, CAC-approved and CACG-certified coins brought impressive premiums in live auctions in Dallas County, Texas and Orange County, California. Here are 10 examples, which were selected from a larger number of results that could have been listed.

1. 1808 Half Eagle in AU55

On June 2, DLRC (David Lawrence Rare Coins) sold a CACG-graded AU55 1808 $5 gold coin for $16,250. On June 16, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded AU55 1808 $5 gold coin for $10,663.88. On April 14, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded AU58 1808 $5 gold coin for $10,780.

2. 1942 Washington Quarter Proof in Proof 68

On June 9, GreatCollections sold a CACG-certified Proof 68 1942 quarter for $3,575. These do not sell very often. On July 30, 2023, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-certified PR68 1942 quarter without a CAC sticker for $2,921.60. Market levels for these were higher in July 2023 than they were in June 2024.

3. 1897-S Morgan Dollar in MS67

On June 13, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved MS67 1897-S Morgan silver dollar for $10,800. On February 9, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS67 1897-S Morgan silver dollar without a CAC sticker for $7,800.

4. 1934-S Peace Dollar in MS66

On June 13, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved MS66 grade 1934-S Peace silver dollar for $38,400. These do not trade often. On Jan. 14, 2022, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS66 1934-S Peace dollar without a CAC sticker for $26,400. Market levels for these were not higher in June 2024 than they were in January 2022.

5. 1913 Indian Head Quarter Eagle in MS65

On June 14, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved MS65 grade 1913 $2.5 gold coin for $12,600. On June 18, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a PCGS-graded MS65 1913 $2.5 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $6,000, less than half as much.

6. 1936 York County Tercentenary Commemorative Half Dollar in MS67

On June 16, GreatCollections sold a CACG-graded MS67 1936 York County, Maine, commemorative half dollar for $533.50. On June 9, GreatCollections sold two non-CAC, PCGS-graded MS67 1936 York County, Maine, commemorative half dollars for $255.20 and $298.10, respectively. On June 26, Stack’s Bowers sold a PCGS-graded MS67 1936 York County, Maine, commemorative half dollar without a CAC sticker for $264.

7. 1893-O Morgan Dollar in MS64

On June 18, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved MS64 grade 1893-O silver dollar for $30,000. This CACG premium was not a fluke. Other CAC-approved MS64 grade 1893-O Morgans have brought more than $25,000 at auction. On May 7, 2023, Heritage sold another with a CAC sticker for $27,600. On Jan. 14, 2024, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS64 1893-O, without a CAC sticker, for $13,380. On August 23, 2022, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a PCGSgraded MS64 1893-O without a CAC sticker for $13,200.

8. 1912 Indian Head Quarter Eagle in MS65

On June 18, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved, NGC-graded MS65 1912 $2.5 gold coin for $19,200. Five days earlier, on June 13, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS65 1912 $2.5 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $7,800.

9. 1852-O Liberty Head Double Eagle in MS61

On June 18, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved MS61 grade 1852-O $20 gold coin for $63,000. On March 26, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a PCGS-graded MS61 1852-O $20 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $33,600, barely more than half as much.

10. 1856-S Liberty Head Half Eagle in AU53

On June 23, GreatCollections sold a CACG-graded AU53 1856-S $5 gold coin for $3,025. On June 19, Stack’s Bowers sold a PCGS-graded AU53 1856-S $5 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $2,040. On June 9, GreatCollections sold an NGC-graded AU53 1856-S $20 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $1,447.66.

