CAC Coins and CACG Bring Higher Premiums in May 2024

In addition to faring well in internet sales during the month of May, coins approved by CAC and graded by CACG brought impressive premiums in a live auction in Dallas County, Texas. Here are 10 examples, selected from a larger number of results that could have been listed.

1. 1921-D Morgan Dollars in MS64

During the month of May, GreatCollections sold five certified MS64 grade 1921-D Morgan Dollars. The three in CACG holders realized $407 on May 5, $451 on May 19, and $453.20 also on May 19. The two in PCGS holders realized $352 and $374, respectively.

2. 1911-D Barber Half Dollar in MS64

On May 8, Stack’s Bowers sold a CAC-approved MS64 grade 1911-D Barber Half Dollar for $1,440. On April 9, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS64 1911-D half without a CAC sticker for $960.

3. Three-Cent Silver in MS66

On May 9, Heritage auctioned a CACG-graded MS66 1858 Three-Cent Silver for $3,480. On March 29, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-66 1858 Three-Cent Silver without a CAC sticker for $2,520.

4. 1879 $4 Stella in Proof 66 CAM

On May 9, Heritage auctioned a CACG-certified PR66CAM 1879 $4 Stella Pattern in gold for $324,000. On May 3, Heritage sold an NGC-certified PF66-Cameo 1879 $4 Pattern in gold, without a CAC sticker, for $216,000.

5. 1915 Indian Head Half Eagle in MS64+

On May 10, Heritage auctioned a CACG-certified MS64+ 1915 Indian Head Half Eagle gold coin for $5,040. On November 15, 2023, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a PCGS-graded MS64+ 1915 $5 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $3,360. Market levels for these were about the same in November 2023 as they were in May 2024.

6. 1922-S Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle in MS64

On May 10, in consecutive lots, Heritage auctioned two PCGS-graded MS64 1922-S Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle gold coins. The 1922-S $20 with a CAC sticker realized $18,600, and the one without a sticker realized $7,200, well under half.

7. 1852 Three-Cent Silver in MS65

On May 12, GreatCollections sold a CACG-graded MS65 1852 Three-Cent Silver for $935. On March 19, Heritage sold a PCGS graded MS65 1852 Three-Cent Silver without a CAC sticker for $564.

8. 1822 Capped Bust Quarter in VF35

On May 12, GreatCollections sold a CACG-graded VF35 1822 Capped Bust Quarter for $1,540. 1822 quarters do not often sell publicly. On June 14, 2023, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a PCGS-graded XF40 1822 quarter, without a CAC sticker, for $1,440 – a much lower premium than the just mentioned CACG-graded VF35 coin realized. Market levels for these were approximately the same in May 2024 as they were in June 2023.

9. 1913 Barber Half Dollar in Proof 65

On May 12, Heritage auctioned a CACG-certified Proof 65 1913 Barber Half Dollar for $2,520. On April 18, 2023, Heritage sold a PCGS-certified PR65 1913 half dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $1,320. Market levels for these were higher during April and May 2023 than they were during April and May 2024.

10. 1843 Seated Liberty Dollar in AU55

On May 12, Heritage sold a CACG-graded AU55 1843 Seated Liberty Dollar for $1,812. These are not auctioned often and prices have remained around the same over the last 12 months. On December 10, 2023, GreatCollections sold two PCGS-graded AU55 1843 silver dollars, neither of which had a CAC sticker, for $1,050.50 and $1,183.60, respectively. On Dec. 5, 2023, Stack’s Bowers sold an NGC-graded AU55 1843 silver dollar without a CAC sticker (or premium) for $1,200.

* * *